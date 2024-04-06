Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Red Devils face competition for Leicester City star; club want Joao Gomes, and more - April 6, 2024

Manchester United are putting together final preparations ahead of their Premier League game with bitter rivals Liverpool at Old Trafford on Sunday, April 7. Erik ten Hag's team got the better of the Reds when the two sides met last month in the FA Cup quarterfinals, winning 4-3 after extra time.

Meanwhile, the Red Devils face competition from Tottenham Hotspur for a Leicester City midfielder. Elsewhere, the Old Trafford outfit have their sights on Wolverhampton Wanderers midfielder Joao Gomes.

On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on April 6, 2024:

Manchester United face competition for Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall

Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall

Manchester United will have to battle Tottenham Hotspur for the services of Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall this summer, according to talkSPORT.

The English midfielder already has admirers at Old Trafford following his exploits with Leicester City this season. Dewsbury-Hall has appeared 43 times across competitions for the Foxes, scoring 11 goals and setting up 14.

The Red Devils have identified the midfield as a weak link in the team and are looking to improve their options in the middle of the park this summer. Dewsbury-Hall has been identified as a candidate for the job but is likely to ignite a bidding war for his services this summer.

Spurs have entered the race recently and enjoy a cordial relationship with Leicester City, while Brighton & Hove Albion also have their eyes on the 25-year-old.

Red Devils want Joao Gomes, says journalist

Joao Gomes has admirers at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils are interested in Joao Gomes, according to transfer insider Ben Jacobs.

The Brazilian midfielder has done a good job with Wolverhampton Wanderers this season, registering two goals and one assist in 30 outings across competitions. His efforts have apparently turned heads at Old Trafford, with Ten Hag expected to dive for a new midfielder at the end of this season.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jacobs added that Casemiro, Christian Eriksen and Scott McTominay could leave Old Trafford in the summer.

“I think Joao Gomes is among Manchester United’s top midfield targets. The first thing to say is that the midfield will depend, at least in that position on Casemiro, on whether he departs.

"There is firm Saudi interest. Christian Eriksen has already said that he's unhappy with his game time, so, potentially, he's also outgoing," said Jacobs.

He continued:

"We know there'll be interest in Scott McTominay, but Manchester United value him. However, he's also been linked with various clubs for the last few windows.

"So, naturally, Manchester United will look to strengthen that area of midfield if the departures allow them to generate squad space, wage space and funds to do so.”

Gomes' contract with the Midlands club runs until 2028, so he's likely to cost a decent fee.

INEOS admire Graham Potter, says journalist

Graham Potter endured a difficult stint with Chelsea last season.

INEOS have Graham Potter on their list of potential replacements for Erik ten Hag, according to Ben Jacobs.

The Dutch manager's position at the Red Devils is under scrutiny amid the team's prolonged struggles. Potter, who parted ways with Chelsea in April last year is yet to take up his next assignment.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jacobs added that the Red Devils' new owners have had their eyes on the Englishman for a while.

“If Manchester United have to make a change or decide to make a change, they will have a plan. This is why we have a lot of names linked. You start with a long list.

"Of those names, I think many are other available or sought-after managers in the market currently. A few left-field, younger, or less proven names are doing well, but it would be a big step up to go to Manchester United," said Jacobs.

He continued:

“One is Graham Potter, who couldn't handle the Chelsea dressing room for various reasons, perhaps some not in his control, but is still highly thought of after his time at Brighton.

"INEOS liked Potter with a view to Nice long before the investment was completed at Manchester United, and that's why he's been linked.”

Former Wolverhampton Wanderers manager Julen Lopetegui is another name linked with the hot seat at Old Trafford by reports.