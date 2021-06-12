Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Red Devils given deadline to complete €95 million deal for Bundesliga superstar, club to listen to offers for star goalkeeper, and more - 11th June 2021

Manchester United are hoping to make a few first-team additions over the summer as they aim to fight for the league title next season. The Red Devils have not won the Premier League since Sir Alex Ferguson’s final season in charge. However, consecutive top-three finishes under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer have raised hopes for a return to glory days soon.

The Norwegian is still looking for a right-winger to complete his attack as he looks to build a team with enough firepower to secure him his first silverware at Old Trafford. Thus the summer ahead promises new arrivals to strengthen the first-team and a few departures to clear the deadwood.

On that note, let’s take a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on 11th June 2021.

Manchester United given deadline to complete €95 million deal for Jadon Sancho

Jadon Sancho

Manchester United have been given a deadline to complete a deal for Jadon Sancho, according to Sport Witness via Bild.

The Red Devils submitted a £67 million bid for the Englishman, but that was rejected by Borussia Dortmund. The Bundesliga side is adamant that they will not entertain any offer under €9 5million for their prized asset.

Manchester United know since April that Borussia Dortmund want €95m for Jadon Sancho. Negotiations ongoing after personal terms agreed until 2026 - now it’s about payment terms, how to deal with “add ons structure”... and €95m to be guaranteed to BVB. Work in progress. 🔴 #MUFC — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 10, 2021

Dortmund have also set a deadline for any deal for Sancho to be completed. If Manchester United wish to secure the player’s services, they will have to table an appropriate bid by the end of July.

If the Red Devils fail to meet that deadline, Sancho could stay at the Bundesliga side for at least another season. The Englishman has already agreed personal terms with the Premier League giants and has his heart set on a move to Old Trafford.

Considering the same, Manchester United are expected to raise their bid for Sancho in the coming days, as they are determined to get their man this time.

Red Devils to 'listen' to offers for Dean Henderson

Dean Henderson

Manchester United will 'listen' to offers for Dean Henderson this summer, according to The Hard Tackle via Football Insider.

The Red Devils are reportedly frustrated with the Englishman’s attitude and may let him leave for the right price. The 24-year-old was brilliant during his two-year loan stint with Sheffield United, but he is expected to cost a fortune for any prospective buyer.

Manchester United will listen to offers for Dean Henderson as they set their sights on signing a second senior goalkeeper this summer, Tom Heaton is the first. — Eli Kofi🖤🗡 (@eli___k) June 9, 2021

Chelsea are among the clubs interested in the player, but Henderson could also look to join teams like Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur, who are searching for a goalkeeper. Manchester United are very close to signing Tom Heaton, who could go on to serve as a deputy for David de Gea next season.

Andreas Pereira wishes to leave Old Trafford

Andreas Pereira

Andreas Pereira wishes to leave Manchester United, according to Manchester Evening News.

The Brazilian spent the 2020-21 season on loan at Lazio, but the Serie A giants cannot afford a permanent deal for the player. The Red Devils could send Pereira on loan once again next season, as he has reportedly fallen out of favour at Old Trafford.

However, Pereira does not want another loan deal and is instead hoping to end his association with the Premier League. There is reported interest from a few clubs in Spain and Italy for his services, given that his current contract with Manchester United expires in two years.

