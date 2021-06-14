Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Red Devils identify £43m alternative to Jadon Sancho, Real Madrid star set to snub move to Old Trafford and more - 14th June 2021

Manchester United are looking at the summer as an opportunity to bolster their squad ahead of a very important season. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has made significant progress since taking charge of the club. But the Norwegian needs silverware to give a fruitful end to all the hard work. The Red Devils are expected to bring in a few first-team players to help achieve that goal next season.

Manchester United know they need a right-sided attacker to complement their forward line. The club are still also looking for the perfect partner for Harry Maguire at the heart of the defense.

On that note, let’s take a look at the major Manchester United transfer stories from 14th June 2021.

Manchester United identify £43m alternative to Jadon Sancho

Domenico Berardi

Manchester United have identified Domenico Berardi as an alternative to Jadon Sancho, according to We All Follow United via Gazzetta Dello Sport. The Red Devils believe that the Italian could be a solid plan B if the pursuit of the Englishman ends in disappointment once again. The 26-year-old was outstanding for Sassuolo last season, registering 17 goals and eight assists from 30 appearances.

🥉| Domenico Berardi's performances, have brought in a lot of interest from the Premier League, where Manchester United and Arsenal are keen. #MUFC



Manchester United and Arsenal have both contacted the Serie A giants to inquire about the player. Sassuolo currently values the player at £42.9m, which means that he would be a cheaper alternative to Sancho. The player currently earns a yearly wage of £2.1m. His contract expires in 2024, which gives the Serie A giants the bargaining power in negotiations. With Solskjaer edging closer to Sancho by the day, however, a move for Berardi might not materialize this summer.

Real Madrid star set to snub move to Old Trafford

Raphael Varane

Raphael Varane is all set to turn down a move to Old Trafford, according to The Peoples Person via El Confidencial. The Frenchman prefers to join Paris Saint-Germain instead, which would be a big blow to Solskjaer’s plans. The Norwegian has earmarked the Real Madrid star as the ideal partner for Harry Maguire but might have to turn his attentions to alternate targets now.

Raphael Varane has decided to leave Real Madrid and wants to join PSG. Manchester United are also interested, but he wants to return to France. pic.twitter.com/jWWwQ4gawQ — Transfer News (@TransfersLlVE) June 14, 2021

Los Blancos are eager to offload Varane and the player wants to return to France after ten years at the Santiago Bernabeu. To make matters worse, Manchester United’s second choice for the centre-back role, Jules Kounde, has been earmarked as Varane’s replacement by the La Liga giants.

Jesse Lingard wants Manchester United stay

Jesse Lingard

Jesse Lingard wants to stay at Manchester United next season and fight for his place in the team, according to The Hard Tackle via The Sun. The Englishman spent the second half of the 2020-21 season on loan at West Ham United and enjoyed tremendous success. The Hammers are keen to sign him permanently this summer, but Lingard wants to stay at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils are willing to let him go, and with the impending arrival of Sancho, Lingard might find himself further down the pecking order at Old Trafford. With youngsters like Amad already knocking at the door, perhaps the Englishman would be better advised to restart his career elsewhere.

