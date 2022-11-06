Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Red Devils identify Cristiano Ronaldo replacement, Harry Kane backed to move to Old Trafford, and more - November 5, 2022

Manchester United are preparing to face Aston Villa at Villa Park next in the Premier League on Sunday. Erik ten Hag’s men arrive at the game on the back of a 1-0 win over Real Sociedad on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the Red Devils have already identified a potential replacement for Cristiano Ronaldo. Elsewhere, former Aston Villa striker Gabriel Agbonlahor has backed Harry Kane to move to Old Trafford if Tottenham Hotspur fail to win silverware this season.

On that note, let’s take a look at the major Manchester United transfer stories from November 5, 2022.

Manchester United identify Cristiano Ronaldo's replacement

Cristiano Ronaldo is expected to leave Old Trafford next year

Manchester United have identified Benjamin Sesko as the perfect replacement for Cristiano Ronaldo, according to The Telegraph, via Football 365.

The Portuguese has been a shadow of his former self at Old Trafford this season. The 37-year-old has struggled to adjust to Erik ten Hag’s high-tempo tactics and is a frustrated figure at the club.

United Zone @ManUnitedZone_ #mufc are preparing for life without Cristiano Ronaldo by prioritising a striker as their next major first-team signing, with RB Salzburg’s Benjamin Sesko high on their list of targets [ @mcgrathmike #mufc are preparing for life without Cristiano Ronaldo by prioritising a striker as their next major first-team signing, with RB Salzburg’s Benjamin Sesko high on their list of targets [@mcgrathmike]

Ronaldo attempted to leave the Red Devils without success this summer and is not expected to hang around once his contract expires next summer.

Manchester United are already laying down succession plans for the five-time Ballon d’Or winner and have set their sights on Sesko. The 19-year-old is a long-term target for the Red Devils and is a priority for the No. 9 position next year.

The RB Salzburg striker has already scored six times in 24 games in all competitions in the current campaign. However, the Slovenian is due to join RB Leipzig next summer, having already agreed to the move this summer.

As such, the Premier League giants might find it tough to secure his services. Should a deal fail to materialize, the club also has Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic on their wish list as a backup plan.

Gabriel Agbonlahor backs Harry Kane to move to Old Trafford

Harry Kane could be on the move next year

Gabriel Agbonlahor believes Manchester United will be the perfect team for Harry Kane. The English striker has spent his entire career at Tottenham Hotspur and is yet to taste silverware. The Red Devils are looking for a new striker and would love to get their hands on the 29-year-old.

BabaIjebu @playbabaijebu



Chelsea

Wolves

Forest

West Ham

Fulham

Leicester

Arsenal

Brighton

Everton

Man Utd

Newcastle



#THFC With all the talk of Haaland, Jesus & Nunez, Harry Kane's form has gone under the radar.ChelseaWolvesForestWest HamFulhamLeicesterArsenalBrightonEvertonMan UtdNewcastle With all the talk of Haaland, Jesus & Nunez, Harry Kane's form has gone under the radar. Chelsea ⚽️ Wolves ⚽️ Forest ⚽️⚽️ West Ham ❌Fulham ⚽️ Leicester ⚽️ Arsenal ⚽️Brighton ⚽️ Everton ⚽️ Man Utd ❌Newcastle ⚽️ #THFC https://t.co/WQRmYLgV7j

Speaking to Football Insider, Agbonlahor said that Kane will be frustrated at the tactics deployed by Antonio Conte at Spurs.

“I actually do think that it might come to the stage at the end of the season if he hasn’t won anything that Harry Kane says ‘The joke’s over, I’m gone. I love the chance to get the goal record but the one I want is trophies'. He might even look to go somewhere in England, Man United would be the perfect team for Harry Kane to go and play in.”

He added:

“He will be frustrated. I feel like Harry Kane has to graft for a goal at the moment. There’s a lack of support and him and Son have to do wonders. To get a goal, they have to do something wonderful themselves. I feel like it shouldn’t be like that.”

The Englishman has scored 11 times in 19 appearances for Tottenham this season.

Red Devils interested in Inter Milan defender

Milan Skriniar has admirers at Old Trafford

Manchester United are interested in Milan Skriniar, according to 90 Min. The Slovakian defender is in the final year of his current contract with Inter Milan and is yet to sign a new deal.

The 27-year-old’s situation has alerted top clubs around the continent, and now the Red Devils have joined the party. The Nerazzurri are eager to tie their prized asset down to an extension.

Erik ten Hag already brought in Lautaro Martinez to add more steel to his backline this summer. However, the injury woes of Raphael Varane could prompt the Dutchman to delve into the transfer market next year.

The availability of a defender of Skriniar’s quality in a Bosman move could prove to be too alluring to turn down. However, the Old Trafford outfit are likely to face stiff competition for the Slovakian’s services.

Paul Merson predicts the result of Chelsea vs Arsenal and other EPL GW 15 fixtures! Click here

Poll : 0 votes