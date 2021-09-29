Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Red Devils identify Premier League midfielder as Declan Rice alternative; club preparing move for Serie A star, and more - 28th September 2021

Manchester United are preparing to face Villarreal on Wednesday in the group stage of the Champions League. The Red Devils succumbed to a 1-0 defeat at the hands of Aston Villa on Saturday, so they need to bounce back against the Yellow Submarine. A second defeat in the group could spell trouble for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Meanwhile, off the field, Manchester United have identified a Leeds United star as an alternative to Declan Rice. The Red Devils are also preparing a move for a Lazio midfielder.

On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on 28 September 2021.

Manchester United identify Kalvin Phillips as Declan Rice alternative

Manchester United have shifted their attention to Kalvin Phillips.

Manchester United have identified Kalvin Phillips as the ideal alternative to Declan Rice, according to The Daily Star.

The Red Devils were interested in the West Ham United midfielder this summer. However, they were priced out of a move by the Hammers, who wanted £100 million for their prized asset. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer holds Rice in high regard, and would have hoped to return for the player next summer.

However, with West Ham unlikely to budge from their valuation of Rice, Manchester United have ended their pursuit of the player. They have now turned their attention to alternate targets.

One of the players on their radar is Phillips, who has earned rave reviews with his performances for Leeds United. The Red Devils are very impressed with his qualities, and could dive for him next summer.

FIVE @FIVEUK 🚨According to reports, Manchester United have turned their attention to signing Leeds United midfielder Kalvin Phillips after abandoning their interest in Declan Rice! 🔴 🚨According to reports, Manchester United have turned their attention to signing Leeds United midfielder Kalvin Phillips after abandoning their interest in Declan Rice! 🔴 https://t.co/6bnJhVd1SQ

The holding midfield position continues to be Manchester United's bane this season. Phillips could sort out the issue, and allow the attacking players the freedom to play their natural games.

He is currently tied to Leeds United until 2024, and has a £60 million price tag on his head. However, it is significantly less than what West Ham want for Rice, and that should work in United' favour.

Red Devils preparing move for Sergej Milinkovic-Savic

Manchester United are preparing a move for Sergej Milinkovic-Savic.

Manchester United are preparing a move for Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, according to The Hard Tackle via Fichajes.

The Red Devils are eyeing reinforcements in their midfield, and want to add the Serbian to their kitty. Milinkovic-Savic has been a long-term target for the Premier League giants. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is attempting to finally get a deal for him over the line.

Mozo Football @MozoFootball 🇷🇸 Sergej Milinković-Savić against Roma:



⚽️ 1 Goal

🧠 61 Touches

🔑 4 Key Passes

🎯 100% Long Balls

🔐 3 Big Chances Created

🕺🏻 2/3 Dribbles

👊 7 Duels Won

✋ 1 Interception

💪 2 Tackles

🚀 3 Clearances



One of the best midfielders in Serie A.🔝 🇷🇸 Sergej Milinković-Savić against Roma:



The Norwegian believes Milinkovic-Savic could be an upgrade on his current options in central midfield. He is reportedly ready to sanction a move for the Serb next summer. Milinkovic-Savic's current contract expires in 2024, and United could sign him for €70 million.

Real Madrid reignite interest in Manchester United star

Real Madrid have reignited their interest in Diogo Dalot.

Real Madrid have reignited their interest in Diogo Dalot, according to The Hard Tackle via Defensa Central. Carlo Ancelotti is a huge admirer of the Manchester United full-back and wanted Dalot at the Santiago Bernabeu in the summer.

The Portuguese is currently a backup for Aaron Wan-Bissaka at Old Trafford, and could be open to a move. However, Solskjaera has already blocked Dalot's proposed move to AC Milan this summer, and might not be willing to let him leave.

