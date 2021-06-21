Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Red Devils identify three replacements for Paul Pogba, Louis Saha urges club to complete two blockbuster signings and more - 20 June 2021

Manchester United have the chance to strengthen their bid for a title challenge next season by investing in their squad this summer. The Red Devils finished 12 points behind champions Manchester City in the 2020-21 season and will be attempting to reduce the gap in the upcoming campaign.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wants to strengthen his attack this summer and is also expected to invest in the team's midfield. Manchester United also want to secure a partner for Harry Maguire at the heart of their defense.

On that note, let’s look at the major Manchester United transfer stories from 20 June 2021.

Manchester United identify three replacements for Paul Pogba

Paul Pogba

Manchester United have identified three players they want to target if Paul Pogba leaves this summer, according to The Hard Tackle via Fichajes. The Frenchman’s current deal expires in 12 months and he is reluctant to extend his stay at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils remain eager to tie him down to a new deal. However, if they fail to convince Pogba, they will have to sell him this summer to prevent him from leaving as a free agent in a year.

Manchester United have reportedly set the price-tag at €80m for Paul Pogba, despite his contract expiring in June 2022.

If that scenario unfolds, Manchester United want to target one of Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, Toni Kroos and Renato Sanches. It is not yet clear if the Red Devils have prioritized either of the three, but the club are expected to make contact with all their representatives.

The Serbian has been a long-term target for the Premier League giants and both Milinkovic-Savic and Sanches are wanted by Liverpool. Pricing Kroos away from Real Madrid, however, will not be easy as the German has no intentions of leaving Los Blancos.

Louis Saha urges the Red Devils to complete two blockbuster signings

Jadon Sancho

Former Manchester United striker Louis Saha has urged Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to complete deals for Jadon Sancho and Harry Kane this summer. The Red Devils are very close to completing a deal for the Bundesliga star but are not the favorites to land the Tottenham Hotspur man.

It is now looking very likely that Dortmund accept Manchester United's offer for Jadon Sancho. They feel that the negotiations have gone on too long and need to start planning without him.

Speaking to Gamblingdeals.com, the Frenchman claimed that Manchester United would become unstoppable if they secured those two players.

“He [Sancho] has an attacking flow that I really like, because you have a sense that you don’t know what he’s going to do, but you know another player is going to receive the ball. If he links up with a proper striker in this United side, they’ll be unstoppable,” said Saha.

“I think they need Harry Kane, they need an in-form Rashford and Martial, a Bruno Fernandes playing at the top of his game and a still improving Greenwood,” added Saha.

Manchester United favorites to secure Raphael Varane this summer

Raphael Varane

Manchester United are the favorites to secure Real Madrid’s Raphael Varane this summer, according to Sport Witness via AS. The report even sheds light on claims that a ‘barter’ deal involving Paul Pogba could be attempted, revealing that Los Blancos might not be interested in such an offer.

Instead, Real Madrid would prefer a straight cash deal, as the Manchester United star is not the big signing they are targeting this summer. The Red Devils are reportedly the strongest candidates to land Varane and are the only club mentioned in the report.

