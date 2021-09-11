Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Red Devils interested in AC Milan star, Cristiano Ronaldo asked Edinson Cavani for No. 7 shirt, and more - 10th September 2021

Manchester United are well prepared to fight for silverware this season. The Red Devils have made stellar additions to the squad over the summer, bringing Cristiano Ronaldo, Raphael Varane, Jadon Sancho and Tom Heaton to Old Trafford.

Ole Gunner Solskjaer wants to improve on his second-place finish from last season and wants to hunt for the Premier League trophy.

Manchester United are interested in an AC Milan midfielder who could become a free agent next summer. Cristiano Ronaldo contacted Edinson Cavani to ask for his preferred shirt number.

On that note, let’s take a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories from 10 September 2021.

Manchester United interested in Franck Kessie

Manchester United are interested in signing Franck Kessie, according to The Hard Tackle via Fichajes. The Ivorian’s current deal with AC Milan is set to expire in less than 12 months and the Serie A giants have failed in their attempts to extend his stay. The Red Devils are planning to bolster their midfield next summer and have Kessie on their wish list.

United are sweating on the future of Paul Pogba, whose current deal also expires next summer. To make matters worse, Nemanja Matic is also approaching the twilight of his career and cannot be expected to play every game. As such, Kessie has emerged as a viable option for the Red Devils, who lack a player of his ilk in the current squad.

The Ivorian has amassed 180 appearances for the Serie A giants since joining them in 2017, scoring 30 goals and setting up 15 others. Kessie will vastly improve Manchester United but the Red Devils are expected to face competition for his services from Liverpool, among others.

Cristiano Ronaldo asked Edinson Cavani for No. 7 shirt

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has revealed Cristiano Ronaldo contacted Edinson Cavani after his move to ask for the No. 7 shirt. The Portuguese has worn the No. 7 shirt for most of his career, including his first stint at Manchester United. The Uruguayan was handed the shirt last season at Old Trafford, which posed a problem after Ronaldo’s homecoming.

Speaking at his press conference on Friday, Solskjaer revealed that Ronaldo had requested Cavani for his preferred number and the Uruguayan had handed back the shirt without a fuss.

“It's one of these things that Edinson has been remarkable, played really well last season. Cristiano speaks with Edinson, to pass up his shirt shows the respect he's got for Cristiano and respect the other way. Two top pros, players, and human beings,” said Solskjaer.

Solskjær: "Cristiano speaks with Edinson [Cavani], to pass up his shirt shows the respect he's got for Cristiano and respect the other way. Two top pros, players, and human beings." #mulive — utdreport (@utdreport) September 10, 2021

West Ham United retain interest in English star

West Ham United are planning a January move for Jesse Lingard.

West Ham United remain interested in signing Jesse Lingard despite the player rejecting their advances this summer, according to Football Insider. The Hammers are in discussions with the Englishman’s camp for a potential move in January.

Lingard previously expressed a desire to fight for his place at Manchester United but might be forced to move after the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo. West Ham United want to sign the player permanently but are ready to consider a loan deal or a loan with an option to buy.

