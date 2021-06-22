Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Red Devils interested in Premier League defender, €55m bid for La Liga star rejected by Real Madrid and more - 21st June 2021

Manchester United want to use the summer ahead to shore up their defense. The Red Devils are looking for the ideal partner for Harry Maguire at the heart of the backline. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has preferred Victor Lindelof in recent seasons, but the Swede has failed to impress on a regular basis.

Manchester United need a world-class defender alongside Maguire to compete for trophies next campaign. The Red Devils let in 44 goals in the Premier League in the 2020-21 season, the most among the top four. They were particularly vulnerable from set-pieces, a weakness Solskjaer is desperate to address over the summer.

On that note, let’s take a look at the major Manchester United transfer stories from 21 June 2021.

Manchester United interested in Premier League defender

Caglar Soyuncu

Manchester United are interested in Caglar Soyuncu but could face competition for his signature from Chelsea, according to The Hard Tackle via Ekrem Konur. The 25-year-old was signed by Leicester City in 2018 as a replacement for Maguire, who joined the Red Devils. The Turkish international has since developed in leaps and bounds and is now regarded as one of the best defenders in the league.

Manchester United are desperate for a new defender and are having trouble convincing Real Madrid to part ways with Raphael Varane. As such, the Red Devils have begun exploring alternate options and have turned their attention to Soyuncu.

However, Chelsea are also eyeing a move for the Turkish international and that could pose a problem for Solskjaer. Leicester City are under no pressure to sell, with the player’s current deal expiring in 2023. The Foxes will demand a premier fee for their star man, and Solskjaer might have to break the bank for a defender once again.

Manchester United’s €55m bid for La Liga star rejected by Real Madrid

Raphael Varane

Manchester United’s €55m bid for Raphael Varane has been rejected by Real Madrid, according to The Hard Tackle via Ekrem Konur. Los Blancos do not want to part with the Frenchman this summer, having already bid adieu to Sergio Ramos.

Manchester United have been tracking Varane for quite some time. The Red Devils were desperate to secure his signature this summer and were even willing to match Real Madrid’s valuation of the Frenchman.

Varane’s current deal expires next summer and he is yet to sign an extension. The Premier League giants have offered the player a mouthwatering salary to lure him to Old Trafford, but will have to strike a deal with Real Madrid first.

Red Devils preparing a €50m bid for Villarreal star

Pau Torres

Manchester United are preparing a €50m bid for Pau Torres, according to Sport Witness via Gazzetta Dello Sport. The Red Devils gained firsthand experience of the Spaniard’s qualities when they met Villarreal in the UEFA Europa League final, which the Premier League giants lost.

Manchester United were impressed by what they saw and now they are ready to test Villarreal’s resolve with a €50m bid. Real Madrid are also interested in the player, but might not be ready to move for him this summer.

