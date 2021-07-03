Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Red Devils interested in Premier League striker, club ready to offer €30m for Serie A midfielder, and more - 2nd July 2021

Manchester United have already begun the summer on a high, securing the services of Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund. The Englishman is expected to be a vital cog in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s attacking jigsaw. However, the Norwegian is not ready to rest after getting his long-term target.

The Red Devils are eyeing further additions to their squad before the start of the new campaign. Manchester United have emphasized long-term planning in the transfer market under Solskjaer. The Red Devils want to beef up their attack as well as midfield, but will also pay attention to other areas of the park this summer.

On that note, let’s take a look at the major Manchester United transfer stories from 2 July 2021.

Manchester United interested in Premier League striker

Dominic Calvert-Lewin

Manchester United are interested in Everton's Dominic Calvert-Lewin and want to sign him this summer, according to The Sun. The Red Devils are eager to find a long-term replacement for Edinson Cavani, who has agreed to extend his stay at Old Trafford for another year.

However, the Uruguayan is not expected to hang around beyond next summer and the Premier League giants want to sign his replacement this year.

Manchester United are keen to sign a striker and have identified Everton forward Dominic Calvert-Lewin as the ideal candidate. (Sun) pic.twitter.com/rBYgTUO9hD — Global Watch Football (@gwfootball_) July 2, 2021

Calvert-Lewin enjoyed the best goalscoring campaign of his career last season, finishing with 21 goals from 39 games in all competitions. That was enough to get him on Manchester United's radar. However, they could face competition from Real Madrid and Arsenal for the Everton man.

Red Devils ready to offer €30m for Serie A midfielder

Marcelo Brozovic

Manchester United are ready to offer €30m for Marcelo Brozovic, according to Sport Witness via La Repubblica. The Red Devils have turned their attention to the center of the park after completing a move for Jadon Sancho. Brozovic’s current contract with Inter Milan expires in a year and talks of an extension have hit a standstill.

The Croatian has been linked with a move to the Premier League before and Manchester United are hot on his heels now. The Red Devils face competition for Brozovic’s signature from Barcelona and both clubs are willing to offer €30m for the player’s services.

The 28-year-old defensive midfielder has played 242 times for the Nerazzurri so far and could be a perfect fit in Solskjaer’s system at Old Trafford.

Manchester United announce second signing of the summer

Tom Heaton

Manchester United have signed former player Tom Heaton on a two-year deal, the club’s website have confirmed. The announcement comes 24 hours after the announcement of the Jadon Sancho deal. The Englishman spent 13 years at Old Trafford but left in 2010 having failed to make an appearance for the first team.

The Englishman is expected to replace Sergio Romero, who has left the club this summer. Heaton is expected to be number three at the club behind David de Gea and Dean Henderson. United have also announced that Juan Mata has signed a one-year extension with the club.

