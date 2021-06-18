Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Red Devils interested in Serie A star; club to battle with Manchester City for Spanish defender, and more - 18th June 2021

Manchester United are looking to reinforce their midfield this summer, as both Juan Mata and Nemanja Matic are entering the twilight of their careers. The Red Devils are well stocked in the centre of the park but need an upgrade to contend for major silverware next season.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is also on the lookout for the perfect partner for Harry Maguire at the heart of the Manchester United defence. The Norwegian is not convinced by the options at his disposal at the moment and wants to bring in a world-class defender to Old Trafford this summer.

On that note, let’s take a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on 18th June 2021.

Manchester United interested in Manuel Locatelli

Italy's Manuel Locatelli

According to Sport Witness via Gazzetta Dello Sport, Manchester United are interested in Manuel Locatelli, who has sizzled at Euro 2020 so far.

The Italian was key in the Azzurri winning both their games in the tournament and scored twice against Switzerland on Wednesday. There’s a long line of suitors for the Sassuolo midfielder, and the Red Devils have now joined that list.

Locatelli enjoyed a fabulous 2020-21 season with the Serie A side, scoring four goals and setting up three others in 34 appearances in the league.

Manchester United have joined the race to sign €60m-rated Sassuolo midfielder Manuel Locatelli. Intermediaries have ‘pointed at interest’ from Chelsea, United, Arsenal and Tottenham. #MUFC [Gazzetta dello Sport via @Sport_Witness] — mufcmpb (@mufcMPB) June 18, 2021

The Italian is valued at €60 million, but there is a possibility that his stock could rise if he continues his stellar performances at Euro 2020. Manchester United lack someone with Locatelli's abilities in their squad.

The 23-year-old seems to have all the qualities to be successful in the Premier League. The Red Devils, however, will face stiff competition for Locatelli’s services from Chelsea, Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur and Juventus, with the latter the favourites for the Italian's signature.

Red Devils to battle Manchester City for Sergio Ramos

Sergio Ramos

Manchester United are in a battle with Manchester City for Sergio Ramos, according to The Hard Tackle via AS.

The Red Devils have been long-term admirers of the Spaniard, who is set to become a free agent next month after 16 years with Real Madrid. Despite being 35, Ramos is still among the finest defenders in the world, although he struggled with injuries in the 2020-21 season.

Manchester United are already linked with the Spaniard’s teammate Raphael Varane, but prising away the Frenchman could be tough. The Red Devils have instead turned their attentions to Ramos but could face competition for his signature from their city rivals.

Paris Saint-Germain also remain interested in Ramos, who has the option to return to his former club Sevilla as well.

Diogo Dalot wants to leave Manchester United this summer

Diogo Dalot

Diogo Dalot wants to leave Manchester United this summer despite Solskjaer’s desire to integrate him into the first team next season, according to Daily Star. The Portuguese enjoyed a mini-revival while on loan with AC Milan last season and wants to return to the Rossoneri next campaign.

I am told that AC Milan wants another one year loan of Dalot from #MUFC, but this time with an option to buy. Diogo has expressed his desire to stay in Milan, and is awaiting a response from United. An update is anticipated by sometime next week — Jonathan Shrager (@JonathanShrager) June 16, 2021

The Serie A giants want the player on another loan deal with an option to buy, but Manchester United have not made a decision on Dalot’s future yet. Solskjaer has previously expressed a desire to have the Portuguese back at Old Trafford next season.

Fabrizio Romano has joined Sportskeeda. Check Here!

Edited by BH