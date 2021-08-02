Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Red Devils keeping a close eye on Harry Kane situation, club identify Italian midfielder as Paul Pogba replacement, and more - 2nd August 2021

Manchester United are preparing to get back to their glory days under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. The Red Devils have displayed steady progress under the Norwegian’s stewardship so far and were very close to securing silverware last season. The Premier League giants reached the final of the UEFA Europa League, only to come up short against Villarreal.

Manchester United are now focused on strengthening their squad over the summer. The Red Devils have already secured the signatures of Jadon Sancho, Tom Heaton and Raphael Varane, and are targeting reinforcements in attack and midfield.

On that note, let’s take a look at the major Manchester United transfer stories from 2 August 2021.

Manchester United keeping a close eye on Harry Kane situation

Harry Kane

Manchester United are keeping a close eye on the Harry Kane situation currently unfolding at Tottenham Hotspur, according to The Express via ESPN. The Englishman was scheduled to rejoin Spurs training on Monday but failed to show up.

Kane has reiterated his desire to leave the London side this summer and is already linked with a move to Manchester City. Tottenham remain disinterested in letting him go, but recent developments have forced many of Kane’s suitors, including the Red Devils, to sit up and take notice.

🚨 Manchester City have indicated a willingness to make an opening bid of £100M for Harry Kane 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿, but that fall well below Levy's valuation of £150M. Chelsea and Manchester United also have shown strong interest in him. #THFC #MCFC



(via @Matt_Law_DT🌕) — Football Transfers (@Transferzone00) August 2, 2021

Manchester United might have tied Edinson Cavani down for another year, but the chance to secure the services of a striker like Kane is too enticing to pass. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer knows the Englishman’s arrival will instantly make them the hot favorites for the Premier League next season.

However, the Red Devils have nearly exhausted their transfer budget this summer. Another blockbuster deal might not be possible unless they offload some of their current players.

Red Devils identify Italian midfielder as Paul Pogba replacement

Nicolo Barella

Manchester United have identified Nicolo Barella as a potential replacement for Paul Pogba, according to The Express. The Frenchman has been linked with a move away from Old Trafford this summer. Pogba’s current deal expires next summer and he has yet to put pen to paper on a new deal. The Red Devils want to hold on to the Frenchman but are preparing contingency plans if he leaves.

Barella was part of the Italian side that won Euro 2020. Inter Milan could be forced to sell their star midfielder this summer to address their financial woes. Manchester United enjoy a cordial relationship with the Nerazzurri and could consider a move for the 24-year-old if Pogba leaves Old Trafford before the end of the month.

Bayern Munich manager confirms Manchester United target will stay at club

Leon Goretzka

Julian Nagelsmann is confident Leon Goretzka will sign an extension with the Bavarians. The German midfielder’s current contract expires next summer and talks of an extension have not yet been fruitful. Manchester United are among the clubs eyeing a move for Goretzka, but Nagelsmann has poured cold water on the Red Devils’ plans.

The Bayern Munich manager recently revealed he had talked to Goretzka about his future.

“Of course I have talked to him about my plans for him. I’ve told him I’d be happy if he extended and I’m also confident,” said Nagelsmann.

Bayern boss Nagelsmann is confident

Leon Goretzka will sign an extension and stay with the Bundesliga giants amid Manchester United interest in the midfielder. — RumorsTransfersNews24/7 📰 (@rumorstransfers) August 1, 2021

