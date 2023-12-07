Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Red Devils leading Donyell Malen race; club slammed for Declan Rice decision, and more - December 7, 2023

Manchester United secured an impressive 2-1 win over Chelsea at Old Trafford on Wednesday (December 6) in the Premier League. Scott McTominay scored a brace to help his team seal all three points.

Meanwhile, the Red Devils are leading the race to sign Borussia Dortmund winger Donyell Malen. Elsewhere, the Premier League giants have been slammed for allowing former West Ham United midfielder Declan Rice to join Arsenal.

On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on December 7, 2023:

Manchester United leading Donyell Malen race

Donyell Malen is wanted at Old Trafford.

Manchester United are the favourites to secure the services of Donyell Malen, according to Sport Bild.

The Dutch forward has turned heads at Old Trafford following his impressive performances for Borussia Dortmund. Malen has five goals and two assists in 19 games across competitions this season.

The Red Devils’ right wing remains an Achilles heel for Erik ten Hag, despite the Dutch manager spending a fortune on Antony. Malen could be the solution, and the club are already working to bring him to Old Trafford.

Liverpool also have their eyes on the 24-year-old, but Manchester United are leading the race for now. Dortmund are willing to accept a swap deal involving Malen and Jadon Sancho.

The English forward is a peripheral figure at Old Trafford following an altercation with Ten Hag and is likely to be offloaded in January.

Red Devils slammed for Declan Rice decision

Declan Rice moved to the Emirates this summer.

Former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand has slammed the club for not signing Declan Rice.

The English midfielder left West Ham United to join Arsenal this summer on a reported club-record £105 million move. Rice has been a revelation for the Gunners, registering three goals and two assists in 22 outings across competitions.

Speaking on Vibe With Five podcast, Ferdinand said that only Jude Bellingham comes close to Rice’s impact in the dressing room.

“Declan Rice, I said it before Man Utd, he was the player I would’ve 100% gone and got. You could argue there’s midfielders with more ability than him, but I would argue that it’s only Jude Bellingham that comes near him in terms of being able to get into a dressing room and trying to get control of that dressing room and get the respect of that dressing room on day two, three, four, straight away,” said Ferdinand.

He continued:

“Not only with performances and standards and helping with the culture and the environment but the attitude and the likeability factor, the respect factor that he would get straight away.

"That’s why I thought he more than anybody it was important that Man United should’ve gone and got, and they allowed Arsenal to go and get him.”

The Red Devils could soon be in the market for a new midfielder amid the growing uncertainties regarding Casemiro’s future.

Erik ten Hag was warned about Old Trafford job

Erik ten Hag has admitted that his friends had warned him regarding the Manchester United job.

The Dutch manager took charge of the Red Devils last summer and enjoyed an impressive debut season. Ten Hag earned his team a third-placed finish in the league, won the EFL Cup – their first trophy in six years – and reached the final of the FA Cup.

The Dutchman has endured a difficult start to the campaign this year, though, with the team struggling to get results. Speaking to United We Stand, Ten Hag said that he was always up for the challenge of managing Manchester United.

“Everyone was telling me 'You can't succeed in that job'. They said it was impossible. Me? I wanted the challenge.

"I knew it wouldn't be easy, but it was such a great club with such a great fanbase. People love Man Utd, or they are against Man Utd. I like clubs like this. Ajax was like this,” said Ten Hag.

The Dutch manager also said that the club are unlikely to invest heavily in the squad in January.

“I don't think (we will spend a lot). As a club, you have to look for improvements, so if you can find better, and it's realistic financially and with Financial Fair Play, the club has to go with it.

"But most of the time, you don't attract the best players in the winter,” said Ten Hag.

Ten Hag’s team are sixth in the league, while their UEFA Champions League knockouts qualification hangs in the balance.