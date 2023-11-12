Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Red Devils leading Goncalo Inacio race; club not eyeing Bruno Fernandes sale, and more - November 12, 2023

Manchester United returned to winning ways on Saturday (November 11) against Luton Town at Old Trafford. A Victor Lindelof strike helped Erik ten Hag’s men register a 1-0 win.

Meanwhile, the Red Devils are leading the race to sign Sporting CP centre-back Goncalo Inacio. Elsewhere, the Premier League giants are not considering offloading captain Bruno Fernandes in 2024.

On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on November 12, 2023:

Manchester United leading Goncalo Inacio race

Manchester United are leading the race to sign Goncalo Inacio, according to AS. The Portuguese defender has caught the eye with Sporting this season. He has been an omnipresent figure at the Portuguese club, registering 16 appearances across competitions. His efforts have earned him admirers across Europe.

Real Madrid also have him on their wishlist, but the Red Devils are the favourites to lap him up for now. Ten Hag remains in the market for a new centre-back following the uncertainties surrounding the futures of Harry Maguire, Victor Lindelof and Raphael Varane.

Inacio has been earmarked as an option but has a €60 million release clause in his contract.

Red Devils not eyeing Bruno Fernandes sale

Bruno Fernandes (centre) has been a revelation at Old Trafford since his arrival in 2020.

Manchester United have no desire to offload Bruno Fernandes, according to Football Insider.

The Portuguese midfielder has been outstanding for the club since arriving in Januray 2020. He has 68 goals and 57 assists in 201 games across competitions for the Red Devils. He's one of Ten Hag’s most important players and was handed the armband this summer.

The 29-year-old is also wanted in the Middle East and has been heavily linked with a move to Saudi Arabia recently. However, the Premier League giants have made a decision on the player’s future and will not consider his departure at any cost.

Fernandes’ contract with Manchester United runs till 2026, which is why they are under no pressure to let him go.

Casemiro unlikely to leave in January

Casemiro hasn’t been in his element this season at Old Trafford.

Casemiro is unlikely to leave Manchester United in January, according to journalist Ben Jacobs.

The Brazilian midfielder joined the Red Devils from Real Madrid last summer and enjoy an impressive debut season. However, he has been offcolour this campaign and is linked with an exit from the club. The 31-year-old has generated interest from the Middle East recently.

However, Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT that Saudi Arabian clubs are unlikely to spend big in the market in January.

“With Saudi Arabia, we're not going to see the same window in January as we did over the summer. A lot of the big names that the Saudi clubs will be looking for will be in the summer of 2024 rather than January, partly because the deal-makers want to wait and see how the league table pans out and partly because many of the quotas are full or close to full,” said Jacobs.

He continued:

"That means that, as you navigate the next few windows, you might have to think about exits first. That's why, for example, Jesse Lingard was not possible for one of the slightly smaller clubs in Al-Ettifaq.

"He trained with them for a month, but they couldn't sign him as a free agent because they had to get rid of two players first in January. Lingard didn't want to wait and was asking for more money than a slightly smaller club like Al-Ettifaq could afford.”

Jacobs added that Casemiro is not looking to leave Old Trafford in the middle of the season.

“Casemiro has been a name - like many others such as Kevin De Bruyne, Mohamed Salah and Son Heung-min - on a list of possible targets for 2024.

"But the indication at this point is that he wouldn't like to jump ship from Manchester United mid-season. The Saudi clubs, I think, will be looking for that type of profile in the summer rather than January,” said Jacobs.

The Brazilian is currently out with a knock but is expected to return to action after the international break.