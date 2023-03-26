Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Red Devils leading race for Rasmus Hojlund; club working on Kolo Muani offer, and more - March 25, 2023

Manchester United are third in the Premier League after 26 games. Erik ten Hag’s men have won 19 and lost four games in the league.

Meanwhile, the Red Devils are leading the race to sign Rasmus Hojlund. Elsewhere, the Old Trafford outfit are working on an offer for Randal Kolo Muani. On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on March 25, 2023:

Manchester United leading race for Rasmus Hojlund

Rasmus Hojlund (right) has admirers at Old Trafford.

Manchester United are leading the race for Rasmus Hojlund, according to Ekstra Bladet via Team Talk.

The Danish striker has been a revelation for Atalanta this season, recording 14 goals and five assists in 33 games across competitions. His performances have seen him being compared to his Norwegian counterpart Erling Haaland and have endeared him to clubs across the continent.

The Red Devils are also in the mix, along with Arsenal. However, Manchester United have an advantage in the race, as the player prefers a move to Old Trafford.

Hajlund admitted in January that he's a Red Devils fan and would find it tough to turn down an approach from the club. The 20-year-old could leave Atalanta this summer but is tied to the club till 2027. He has a £44 million release clause in his contract that could get triggered this summer.

Red Devils working on Kolo Muani offer

Kolo Muani is wanted at Old Trafford.

United are putting together plans to secure the services of Randal Kolo Muani this summer, according to journalist Christian Falk.

Ten Hag wants a new No. 9 to spearhead his attack next season and has drawn up a list of potential targets. Kolo Muani is on the shortlist, along with the likes of Harry Kane and Victor Osimhen.

Muani has been outstanding for Eintracht Frankfurt this season, forcing the Red Devils hierarchy to take note. The 24-year-old has amassed 16 goals and 14 assists in 35 games across competitions for the Bundesliga side but is likely to leave this summer.

In his column for Caught Offside, Falk said that Muani has had his head turned following interest from Manchester United.

“Everyone’s getting the feeling that it’s no longer realistic for Frankfurt to keep Randal Kolo Muani for one year more. The player’s already come out and said it’s the first time he can think about a summer move – to a big club in particular. So, you see, Frankfurt is losing a lot of quality, and this could be the reason why Oliver Glasner is considering leaving,” wrote Falk.

He added:

“Manchester United is a big thing for Muani. They don’t have the right striker for this position; look at Wout Weghorst – he’s only scored two goals for them. They are preparing an offer for him (Kolo Muani). He knows that, and if you have United in your head, it’s hard to concentrate on Frankfurt.”

Ten Hag is looking for a fast and fluid forward to suit his tactics, and Kolo Muani fits the bill.

Manchester United monitoring Evan Ferguson

Evan Ferguson is generating interest from Old Trafford.

The Red Devils are keeping a close eye on Evan Ferguson, according to Football Insider.

The Ireland international has exploded into the scene at Brighton & Hove Albion this season and has impressed the Red Devils. The club have sent scouts to watch the player this season and could move for him in the summer.

The 18-year-old has seven goals and four assists in 20 games for the Seagulls this season, and his contract runs till 2026. Manchester United are looking to add more bite to their attack at the end of the season, and a new No. 9 is high up on their agenda.

Ferguson already looks like a generational talent who could solve United's striker’s conundrum

Poll : 0 votes