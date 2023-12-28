Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Red Devils leading race to sign Joao Neves, club eyeing Viktor Gyokeres, and more - December 28, 2023

Manchester United are preparing for their upcoming game against Nottingham Forest at the City Ground on Saturday (December 30) in the Premier League. Erik ten Hag’s men arrive at the game buoyed by their midweek 3-2 win over Aston Villa.

Meanwhile, the Red Devils are the favorites to sign Joao Neves. Elsewhere, the Premier League giants are interested in Viktor Gyokeres.

On that note, let’s take a look at the major Manchester United transfer stories from December 28, 2023.

Manchester United leading race to sign Joao Neves

Joao Neves has admirers at Old Trafford

Manchester United are the favorites to sign Joao Neves, according to Portuguese outlet O Jogo.

The Portuguese midfielder has gone from strength to strength with Benfica of late and his efforts have turned heads at Old Trafford. Erik ten Hag is expected to further improve his midfield next year and Neves has emerged as a target. The 19-year-old has a €120 million release clause in his contract and is also wanted by Manchester City.

Ten Hag has shown an affinity towards talented young footballers since taking charge at Old Trafford. Players like Alejandro Garnacho and Kobbie Mainoo have flourished under his guidance. The Dutchman roped in Rasmus Hojlund from Atalanta in the summer.

He could turn to Neves to inject a shot of youth into his aging midfield. However, Benfica are trying to tie the player down to a new deal with a €150 million release clause, which could be a deal breaker for the Red Devils.

Red Devils eyeing Viktor Gyokeres

Viktor Gyokeres is wanted at Old Trafford

Manchester United are interested in Viktor Gyokeres, according to Sport Witness. The Swedish forward has gone from strength to strength with Sporting this season, slowly establishing him as one of the rising stars in football. Gyokeres has amassed 17 goals and eight assists from 20 outings across competitions, forcing the Red Devils to take note.

Erik ten Hag remains in the market for a new No. 9 in January and has his eyes on Gyokeres. However, the player has a €100 million release clause in his contract, which makes him a costly option. Moreover, Manchester United will also have to ward off competition from Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea for the player’s services.

Former player advises Erik ten Hag on Jadon Sancho

Jadon Sancho is likely to leave Old Trafford in 2024.

Manchester United legend Dwight Yorke has advised Erik ten Hag to offload Jadon Sancho. The English forward is banished from the first team following a public altercation with the Dutch manager. Sancho hasn’t kicked a ball for the club since the end of August and remains linked with an exit from Old Trafford in January.

Speaking to Stocklytics.io, Yorke insisted that the Red Devils cannot afford more drama at the moment.

“Clubs can't do their best work with constant drama surrounding them. The bad spirit will always manifest. Sancho shouldn't be anywhere near the first team and he shouldn't mingle with the first team. I wouldn't allow it if I were in charge. Man United are going through a tough spell right now, and they shouldn't have to deal with the Sancho situation on top of it,” said Yorke.

He continued:

“The manager has to sort those situations out and he needs to do what he needs to do to make sure he saves his own back and is not embarrassed. If that's the case with Sancho, then I'd get rid of him and keep him away from the dressing room.”

Yorke warned that things could get out of hand if Manchester United don’t deal with the matter soon.

“I wouldn't want him there if he's still pals with the players who are in my squad. Players can be friends with whoever they want to be outside of the training ground, but if I'm trying to get the best out of my squad, then I wouldn't want him around.

"The club needs to sort this out one way or another. It'll continue to manifest if nothing is done as Sancho will still be mates with some players,” said Yorke.

He continued:

“I would manage that situation differently. I have been a player and I know how things work in the dressing room. Those players will be laughing and joking with Sancho every day - I used to do that when I was a player. Situations like this aren't good for morale, though. The players will be trying their best to get results, but Sancho will be strolling through life. That's just how I see it.”

Sancho has had a disappointing career since arriving at Old Trafford from Borussia Dortmund in 2021. He has registered 12 goals and six assists from 82 games across competitions.