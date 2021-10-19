Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Red Devils legend hits back at Cristiano Ronaldo critics; Ole Gunnar Solskjaer unhappy with club hierarchy, and more - 18th October 2021

Manchester United will be hoping Cristiano Ronaldo can inspire the team's return to form against Atalanta on Wednesday in the UEFA Champions League. The Portuguese was instrumental in securing a victory over Villarreal on Matchday Two. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer desperately needs a win in midweek to calm the nerves at Old Trafford.

Meanwhile, Manchester United legend Dwight Yorke has hit back at critics of Cristiano Ronaldo. Elsewhere, Solskjaer is unhappy with the summer business sanctioned by the Red Devils' board.

On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on 18th October 2021.

Dwight Yorke hits back at Cristiano Ronaldo critics

Dwight Yorke has hit back at critics of Cristiano Ronaldo. The Portuguese joined Manchester United this summer, and has hit the ground running at Old Trafford. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner already has five goals from seven games for the Red Devils this season. However, his recent performances have put an aspect of his game under the spotlight.

Ronaldo has been accused of not working hard enough on the pitch, especially off the ball. The Portuguese has delivered in crucial moments, and continues to be a key player for United. Despite his goalscoring heroics, it has been claimed that the former Juventus star has turned into a problem for the Red Devils.

However, speaking to TalkSPORT, as cited by Manchester Evening News, Yorke brushed those notions aside. The former Manchester United striker pointed out that Cristiano Ronaldo continues to be world-class, and has the ability to improve any team.

“I think, that is a load of nonsense, in my opinion. You have a world-class player” said Yorke. For people to start saying he brings unbalance to United... yes, he probably isn't as dynamic and whatever else he is, but Cristiano Ronaldo, in any team in the world, makes you a better team,” said Yorke.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer unhappy with Manchester United board

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is privately unhappy with the Manchester United board, according to Manchester Evening News.

The Norwegian wanted a midfielder this summer, but the Red Devils failed to hand him his wish. The Premier League giants did add the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane, but Solskjaer's fears have proven to be true.

Despite the additions, Manchester United have been at sixes and sevens, with their midfield appearing to be a weak link. The Norwegian was interested in Declan Rice, Eduardo Camavinga and Leon Goretzka, but the Red Devils failed to secure any of his targets.

Barcelona interested in Nemanja Matic

Barcelona are interested in Nemanja Matic, according to The Sun. The Serb has been in and out of the Manchester United team of late, and is no longer indispensable under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. Matic's current deal expires in June 2023, so the Red Devils could cut their losses and offload him next summer.

Barcelona are interested in the 33-year-old player, who could be available on a cut-price deal next summer.

