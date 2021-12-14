Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Red Devils legend outlines difference between Cristiano Ronaldo and Harry Kane; club asked to pay €70 million for Leicester City star, and more - 14th December 2021

Manchester United's Premier League game against Brentford on Tuesday was postponed due to a COVID-19 outbreak in the squad. The Red Devils had previously closed down Carrington on Monday afternoon for 24 hours to arrest the spread of the virus.

Meanwhile, a Manchester United legend has outlined the difference between Cristiano Ronaldo and Harry Kane. Elsewhere, the Red Devils have been told to pay €70 million for a Leicester City defender.

On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on 14th December 2021.

Teddy Sheringham outlines difference between Cristiano Ronaldo and Harry Kane

Teddy Sheringham has outlined the difference between Cristiano Ronaldo and Harry Kane.

Manchester United legend Teddy Sheringham has outlined the difference between Cristiano Ronaldo and Harry Kane.

The two players have endured contrasting fortunes this season. While the Portuguese has gone on a goalscoring spree with the Red Devils, Kane has struggled woefully for form.

utdreport @utdreport Official: Cristiano Ronaldo and Bruno Fernandes nominated for the 2021 Men's @FIFPRO World 11 #mulive Official: Cristiano Ronaldo and Bruno Fernandes nominated for the 2021 Men's @FIFPRO World 11 #mulive https://t.co/7j2JXXK8TM

Cristiano Ronaldo joined Manchester United this summer, and has been used primarily as the number nine at Old Trafford.

The 34-year-old has managed 13 goals and two assists from 18 games across competitions. However, Sheringham has said that the five-time Ballon d'Or winner has done so despite not being a centre-forward, which is creditable.

Speaking to Football London, the former Manchester United striker pointed out that Cristiano Ronaldo is better suited to a wide role.

“I wouldn't really put Harry Kane and Ronaldo in the same position. I know Ronaldo has ended up as a centre-forward, but for me, he's not really a centre-forward. He's a wide boy, maybe a number 10 at a push, but he's definitely not a centre-forward,” said Sheringham.

“Ronaldo couldn't be a centre-forward the way Harry Kane plays it, because he doesn't like playing with his back to goal. Ronaldo is one that wants to run onto things, and see things in front of him, whereas Harry can play the game with his back to goal, front to goal. They're just two completely different number nines,” continued Sheringham.

Red Devils asked to pay €70 million for Wesley Fofana

Manchester United have been asked to pay €70 million to secure the services of Wesley Fofana.

Manchester United have been asked to pay €70 million to secure the services of Wesley Fofana, according to The Hard Tackle via Fichajes. The Red Devils are looking to bolster their backline despite investing in Raphael Varane this summer. The former Real Madrid star has missed a large chunk of the season with injuries.

Manchester United already have one of the worst defences in the Premier League. The Red Devils are planning to mitigate the same by roping in Fofana next summer. However, they may have to pay a premium price for the Frenchman's services.

Manchester United battle Barcelona for Boubacar Kamara

Manchester United are locked in battle with Barcelona for Boubacar Kamara.

Manchester United are locked in battle with Barcelona for Boubacar Kamara, according to The Hard Tackle via The Athletic.

The Red Devils are tipped to make midfield reinforcements next year, and have their eyes on the Frenchman. Interim manager Ralf Rangnick wants a new defensive midfielder at Old Trafford.

RouteOneFootball @Route1futbol #OM (☀️) Boubacar Kamara 🇫🇷 has decided to leave Olympique Marseille as a free agent at the end of the season. [ @TheAthleticUK (☀️) Boubacar Kamara 🇫🇷 has decided to leave Olympique Marseille as a free agent at the end of the season. [@TheAthleticUK] #OM https://t.co/x5JcF8NYN3

Manchester United have identified Kamara as a long-term replacement for Nemanja Matic. The 22-year-old will be available for free next summer. However, the Red Devils will have to ward off competition from the Blaugrana for his signature.

