Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Red Devils have let Cristiano Ronaldo down, says former player; club advised to sign Ruben Neves, and more - 28 May 2022

Manchester United are likely to indulge in the transfer market to replenish their squad ahead of the new season. New manager Erik ten Hag will look to stamp his authority in the squad ahead of the upcoming season.

Meanwhile, Rio Ferdinand has admitted that the Red Devils have let Cristiano Ronaldo down. Elsewhere, Tony Cascarino has advised the Old Trafford outfit to sign Ruben Neves.

On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on 28 May 2022:

Rio Ferdinand admits Manchester United have let Cristiano Ronaldo down

Cristiano Ronaldo ended the season without silverware.

Former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand has admitted that Manchester United have let Cristiano Ronaldo down this season.

The Red Devils were expected to fight for silverware after the Portuguese joined them last summer. However, they endured another disappointing season, finishing sixth in the Premier League and ending the campaign without silverware.

Speaking on Football Joe’s YouTube Channel, Ferdinand said United would have really struggled without Ronaldo.

“On a personal level, he does what Ronaldo does: he scores goals; he wins games, and without Ronaldo they don't get out the knockout stages of the Champions League. He's scored winning goals multiple times, and he has held up his side of the bargain. I think the club obviously hasn't played their role in terms of giving him the platform for success,” said Ferdinand.

He continued:

"It just shows you that great players, those in conversation as the best players ever - and he's one of them - you can't do it alone; you need team-mates to help, and this shows that. We have to wait and see (Ronaldo in Ten Hag's plans). This is something we need to wait for and give it time.”

Ronaldo top-scored for United with 24 goals across competitions. That included 18 strikes in the Premier League, with only Golden Boot winners Son-Heung Min and Mohamed Salah (23) scoring more than the 37-year-old.

Tony Cascarino advises Red Devils to sign Ruben Neves

Ruben Neves (right) is likely to leave Wolverhampton Wanderers this summer.

Former Chelsea striker Tony Cascarino has advised Manchester United to sign Ruben Neves. The Red Devils are looking to bolster their midfield and have their eyes on the Portuguese as well as Frenkie de Jong.

Speaking on talkSPORT, Cascarino said that Neves would add quality to Erik ten Hag’s midfield.

“He (Neves) is a really good ball-playing midfielder; he has got a great strike from distance, but he certainly would add quality to United’s midfield, without a doubt."

He continued:

"They are lacking in that department, for me big style, because McTominay does a great job in many ways; Fred similarly can do things that others can’t, but they are not the greatest technically to make things happen for United. I think it has been sorely missed."

Noel Whelan tips Aaron Wan-BIssaka to join AS Roma

Aaron Wan-Bissaka (left) could be offloaded this summer.

Former Leeds United striker Noel Whelan has tipped Aaron Wan-Bissaka to join AS Roma this summer. The Manchester United right-back is expected to leave Old Trafford after dropping down the pecking order recently.

Speaking to Football Insider, Whelan said that Wan-Bissaka would be a good fit under Jose Mourinho at Roma. He said:

"I think somewhere like Roma. I think he suits an Italian style because he is very defensively minded. Jose Mourinho would know him, so something like that might work for Wan-Bissaka. Other than that, I don’t know."

He continued:

"You are looking at the middle of the Premier League table. I don’t think he will go to your Liverpools or Man Citys or Tottenhams. Conte wants an attacking full-back, and he (Wan-Bissaka) isn’t that. I think that’s the issue and why he might struggle to find a club."

Wan-Bissaka played 20 Premier League games this season but didn't feature in United's last four games.

