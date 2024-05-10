Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Red Devils locked in battle for Jarrad Branthwaite; Casemiro likely to leave, and more - May 10, 2024

Manchester United are preparing for their upcoming Premier League game against Arsenal at Old Trafford on Sunday, May 12. Erik ten Hag is under tremendous pressure following a series of poor results and desperately needs a win against the Gunners.

Meanwhile, the Red Devils are competing with Tottenham Hotspur for Everton centre-back Jarrad Branthwaite. Elsewhere, midfielder Casemiro is likely to leave at the end of the season.

On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on May 10, 2024:

Manchester United locked in battle for Jarrad Branthwaite

Jarrad Branthwaite

Manchester United are battling Tottenham Hotspur for the services of Jarrad Branthwaite, according to The Standard.

The English defender has been in impeccable form this season for Everton, registering 39 appearances across competitions, all of which have been starts. His efforts have turned heads at Old Trafford, with the club planning for a defensive revamp at the end of this campaign.

Harry Maguire's future remains up in the air, while Raphael Varane is also likely to leave. The Red Devils want to rope in Branthwaite this summer but face competition from Spurs for his services.

The Toffees remain keen to keep hold of the 21-year-old, but may have to cash in on him to address their poor finances.

Casemiro likely to leave, says Fabrizio Romano

Casemiro has been a disappointment this season

Casemiro is likely to depart Old Trafford this summer, according to acclaimed transfer guru Fabrizio Romano.

The Brazilian midfielder has been a shadow of his former self this season, struggling with injuries and lack of form. Casemiro has appeared 29 times across competitions, registering five goals and three assists, but has failed to impress.

In his column for Caught Offside, Romano said that Manchester United are expecting offer from the Middle East for the 32-year-old.

“It’s obviously not been the best moment for Casemiro at Manchester United, with the veteran Brazilian really struggling in the 4-0 defeat against Crystal Palace, and it’s now anticipated that there will be a chance for him to leave the club this summer," wrote Romano.

He added:

“We already heard some stories back in November, but there were never any concrete proposals at the time. This could change in the summer as Manchester United are anticipating some interest, particularly from Saudi clubs, for Casemiro. The expectation now is for the club and the player to part ways.”

Casemiro's contract with the Red Devils runs till 2026.

Graham Potter likely to be interested in Red Devils job, says journalist

Graham Potter

Graham Potter could jump at the opportunity to manager Manchester United, according to transfer insider Ben Jacobs.

The English manager is yet to take up his next assignment since parting ways with Chelsea last year. The Red Devils, meanwhile, could be on the hunt for Erik ten Hag's replacement this summer, following a underwhelming campaign.

Speaking to GIVEMSPORT, Jacobs added that INEOS are aware of Potter's qualities having previously considered him for Nice.

"I think it's fair to say that Graham Potter would be very tempted by the Manchester United role, if he was offered an interview, should a vacancy arise. Potter was under strong consideration at one point for Nice so, historically, there is a connection there," said Jacobs.

He continued:

"The connection between Gareth Southgate and Manchester United would be presuming everything gets done with Dan Ashworth because of their time working together at the FA. But the connection between Potter and Manchester United is INEOS and the fact that he was considered for Nice."

Bayern Munich manager Thomas Tuchel, who is set to leave this summer, is also linked to the Old Trafford job.