Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Red Devils make Erling Haaland their number one target for 2022, club battling Arsenal for Bayern Munich midfielder, and more - 10th August 2021

Manchester United are all set to unveil Raphael Varane to their fans. The Frenchman is expected to complete his medicals on Tuesday and the Red Devils hope to officially announce him by Wednesday. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will be very pleased with the arrival of the World Cup winner at Old Trafford. However, the Norwegian is still hoping for a few more additions to his squad this summer.

Manchester United are already planning for next summer when they are expected to sign a world-class number nine. The Red Devils want a midfielder this year and could also strengthen their frontline.

On that note, let's take a look at the Manchester United transfer stories from 10 August 2021.

Manchester United make Erling Haaland their number one target for 2022

Erling Haaland

Manchester United have made Erling Haaland their number one target for the summer of 2022, according to The Mirror. The Red Devils invested heavily in their attack this summer, completing a long-pending move for Jadon Sancho. With Edinson Cavani available for another year, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is planning for a blockbuster move for Erling Haaland next summer.

There's expected to be a beeline for the Norwegian next year, but Manchester United could bank on their manager's stellar relationship with his countryman to bring him to Old Trafford. An opportunity to team up with his former partner-in-crime Jadon Sancho will also entice Haaland, which will work in the Red Devils' favor.

✅ First game in 2021/22

✅ First hat-trick in 2021/22



⚫️🟡 Erling Haaland ⚽️⚽️⚽️#UCL pic.twitter.com/f8EXn134K7 — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) August 9, 2021

Among the rest of the competition, Real Madrid are expected to invest in Kylian Mbappe and might not have the finances left to fund a move. PSG are already top-heavy with the arrival of Lionel Messi. Chelsea have ended their pursuit by signing Romelu Lukaku, while Manchester City might also be out of the race if they can complete a move for Harry Kane. That gives Manchester United a great advantage going into the race next summer.

Red Devils battling Arsenal for Bayern Munich midfielder

Corentin Tolisso

Manchester United are locked in battle with Arsenal for the signature of Corentin Tolisso, according to The Express via Bild. The Frenchman is in the final year of his contract with Bayern Munich and the Bavarians are willing to let him leave this summer. Tolisso has been crippled with injuries since moving to the Allianz Arena and is not part of Julian Nagelsmann’s plans for the upcoming season.

The Red Devils are plotting to take advantage of the situation, but face competition from the Gunners. Manchester United could sign Tolisso for just £8.5m.

Manchester United discussing move for Real Madrid star

Luka Jovic

Manchester United are engaged in talks over bringing Luka Jovic to Old Trafford this summer, according to The Express via Tribal Football. The Serbian striker does not feature in Real Madrid’s plans for the upcoming season and Los Blancos are willing to move him on. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wants more cover in his strikers’ department and is a fan of Jovic.

The Norwegian has not been fazed by his recent poor run of form and believes the Serbian could come good for the Red Devils in the upcoming season. Manchester United were eager to land him in January 2020 but a move ultimately failed to materialize. They now stand a chance of bringing him to Old Trafford.

