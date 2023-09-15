Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Red Devils make Jadon Sancho decision; Harry Maguire almost joined West Ham, and more - September 15, 2023

Manchester United are preparing for their upcoming game against Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday (September 16) at Old Trafford in the Premier League. Erik ten Hag's men need a win to bring some stability to their topsy-turvy season.

Meanwhile, the Red Devils have come to a decision regarding attacker Jadon Sancho. Elsewhere, defender Harry Maguire was close to joining West Ham United in the summer.

On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on September 15, 2023:

Manchester United make Jadon Sancho decision

Jadon Sancho will not be available for selection for a while.

Manchester United have announced that Jadon Sancho will be training separately from the first team squad for now.

The English forward stirred up a controversy after releasing a controversial statement on social media following Ten Hag’s declaration that he wasn’t training properly. The Red Devils haven’t taken his response lightly and have now decided to keep the 23-year-old away from the first team.

Sancho has been a disappointment since arriving at Old Trafford from Borussia Dortmund in 2021, making only 18 goal contributions in 82 games across competitions.

He has failed to stake a claim for a place in the starting XI under Ten Hag, who has been patient with the player since season. However, it now appears that the Dutch manager has run out of patience with the Englishman.

It's unclear how long Sancho could be training on his own. Manchester United could look to cash in on him in January.

Harry Maguire almost joined West Ham United this summer

Harry Maguire (right) was wanted in London this summer

Harry Maguire was close to securing a move to West Ham United this summer, according to first-team Hammers coach Kevin Nolan.

The English defender has dropped down the pecking order under Ten Hag, and Manchester United were willing to let him leave. However, the transfer failed to see light of the day this year.

Nolan told talkSPORT that Hammers manager David Moyes was in touch with the 30-year-old to facilitate a move, but a move failed to materialise.

"I think it was very close, I was a bit upset that we didn’t make it (happen).

"I think it was just in the end, the money didn’t get sorted from what I can gather, which is obviously upsetting from our behalf, because we wanted to (sign him],” said Nolan.

He continued:

“Probably upsetting from Harry’s behalf and probably United’s behalf as well. I think the gaffer was in contact with Harry, his agent and everything else, but, yeah, obviously, we then had to move onto our next target.”

Maguire’s situation at Old Trafford is unlikely to improve this summer.

Erik ten Hag urged to start Facundo Pellistri against Brighton

Former Manchester United full-back Paul Parker has advised Ten Hag to start Facundo Pellistri on the right-wing against Brighton & Hove Albion this weekend. The Dutch manager is short of options at the position, with Jadon Sancho and Antony unavailable for different reasons.

Parker told The Express that the Uruguayan would be a better option than Alejandro Garnacho on the right.

"I would go with Facundo Pellistri over Alejandro Garnacho on the right wing. I think Garnacho has done well when coming off the bench, but at this moment, I look at him (Garnacho) as an impact player," said Parker.

He continued:

"I think Pellistri got something about him. He has this willingness and desire to do really well. He makes something out of nothing, and he is a workaholic.

"If he plays on the right wing in front of (Aaron) Wan Bissaka, I think Man United have a right-hand side of hard-working players who will do very well when Man United doesn't have the ball.”

Parker went on to urge Ten Hag to start newcomers Sergio Reguilon, Sofyan Amrabat and Rasmus Hojlund against the Seagulls.

"That's why I think Erik ten Hag should start Reguilon, Amrabat and Hojlund.

"The selection is very important in terms of getting the fans on your side. This is a big game, and he (Ten Hag) needs to give the fans something to cheer about before the game," said Parker.

Hojlund earned his debut for Manchester United off the bench in the 3-1 defeat at Arsenal just before the international break.