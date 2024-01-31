Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Red Devils make Marcus Rashford decision; Amad Diallo wants Old Trafford stay, and more - January 31, 2024

Manchester United are putting together final preparations ahead of their Premier League game against Wolverhampton Wanderers on Thursday (February 1) at the Molineux. The Red Devils are ninth in the league after 21 games, 11 points behind Aston Villa (43) in fourth.

Meanwhile, United manager Erik ten Hag has come to a decision regarding attacker Marcus Rashford following a recent controversy. Elsewhere, attacker Amad Diallo hasn't asked to leave Old Trafford this month.

On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on January 31, 2024:

Manchester United make Marcus Rashford decision

Marcus Rashford hasn't been in his element this season.

Manchester United have decided to reintegrate Marcus Rashford into the squad, according to acclaimed transfer guru Fabrizio Romano.

The English forward was recently in the news after being left out of the squad for the FA Cup game at Newport County. It was initially said that Rashford was sick, but reports emerged that he was on a wild night out.

The 26-year-old has struggled this season, registering four goals and six assists in 26 outings across competitions. Ten Hag, known to be a strict disciplinarian, was expected to take action against Rashford following the recent controversy.

However, in his column for Caught Offside, Romano said that the matter has been addressed following a recent meeting.

"Last night something really key happened for the future of Marcus Rashford at Manchester United – yesterday there were meetings between the player and his brother/agent with Erik ten Hag,” wrote Romano.

He continued:

“We know that there was this incident with Rashford being out at a night club and then not reporting to training the next day because he called in sick.

"Ten Hag said he was going to deal with this issue, and together with the board and people at INEOS, it has been decided not to sanction Rashford."

Romano added that the Englishman will be available for selection for the upcoming game at Wolves.

“It was a positive discussion, and everything has been clarified internally, Rashford is available for selection for Manchester United, and he’ll be back in training in the next days for the upcoming games," wrote Romano.

He concluded:

“Obviously, Man United expect Rashford’s behaviour to be different in the next months as they want his performances to improve but also not to have any more off-the-field issues.

"Let’s see how it goes, but of course it’s absolutely crucial for Rashford and Man United to return to calm moments on the pitch.”

Ten Hag has already offloaded Jadon Sancho on loan to Borussia Dortmund this month following a separate disciplinary issue.

Amad Diallo wants Old Trafford stay

Amad Diallo is expected to continue his stay at Old Trafford.

Amad Diallo wants to stay at Manchester United, according to Fabrizio Romano. The 22-year-old recently returned to action after a long layoff due to knee injury.

He came off the bench in the defeat to Nottingham Forest last month and hasn't appeared since then. Football Insider reported that the Ivorian has asked to rejoin Sunderland on loan this month.

However, Romano has refuted those claims. The transfer guru said that Amad remains keen to stay at Old Trafford. Ten Hag has reportedly informed the player of his role and duties at the club. The 21-year-old joined the Red Devils from Atalanta in 2020 but has failed to live up to expectations.

INEOS planning Erik ten Hag departure

INEOS are planning to remove Erik ten Hag from the hot seat this summer, according to Football Transfers.

The Dutch manager joined Manchester United from Ajax in 2022 with a formidable CV and enjoyed an impressive debut campaign. He helped the Red Devils finish third in the Premier League, reached the FA Cup final and won the EFL Cup.

However, he has failed to weave his magic this season, with his team exiting the Champions League and the EFL Cup. His handing of the Jadon Sancho saga has drawn criticism, while the arrivals of Andre Onana, Mason Mount and Sofyan Amrabat have been questioned too.

New minority owners INEOS are looking to usher in a new era at Manchester United and reckon a change is required at the helm of matters. However, no updates have been provided regarding potential replacements.