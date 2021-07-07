Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Red Devils midfielder initiates talks with PSG, Real Madrid willing to accept £42m bid for French defender, and more - 6th July 2021

Manchester United have addressed a glaring gap in their squad with the signings of Jadon Sancho. The Englishman is a long-awaited answer to the Red Devils’ right-wing paradox and he’s expected to add further bite to an already fearsome attack at Old Trafford.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer desires reinforcements to his backline, with a partner to Harry Maguire among his most pressing needs now. Manchester United are also hoping to settle the futures of some of their current stars this summer. The Red Devils are likely to send some of their youngsters on loan as well.

On that note, let’s take a look at the major Manchester United transfer stories from 6 July 2021.

Manchester United midfielder initiates talks with Paris Saint-Germain

Paul Pogba

Paul Pogba has initiated talks with Paris Saint-Germain regarding a move this summer, according to The Express. The Frenchman’s current contract is set to expire in 12 months and he is yet to put pen to paper on a new deal.

Speculations around Pogba’s future have refused to go away, especially since the player has previously expressed a desire to leave Old Trafford. The Red Devils are eager to hold on to the Frenchman but could be forced to sell him if he refuses to sign an extension.

PSG are in discussions with Paul Pogba's entourage and the player seems more and more open to the idea of joining PSG. [RMC] pic.twitter.com/b8dH3u52Ya — Transfer News (@TransfersLlVE) July 5, 2021

Pogba’s representatives have been in touch with PSG regarding a move and the player is open to the idea of joining Mauricio Pochettino’s side. Real Madrid and Juventus are also said to be interested in the Frenchman, but PSG are the favorites for his signature now.

Manchester United have already initiated talks to extend Pogba’s association with the club, but those efforts could be in vain. The player’s agent, Mino Raiola, has been pushing for an exit and his efforts could finally bear fruit this summer.

Real Madrid willing to accept £42m bid for French defender

Raphael Varane

Real Madrid are willing to accept a £42m bid for Raphael Varane, according to The Express. The Frenchman has been linked with a move to Manchester United with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer convinced that Varane could partner with Harry Maguire to power the Red Devils to trophies.

🚨| Every day that passes there is more doubt that Varane will continue at Real Madrid. Varane wants to earn more money as he thinks he has earned it. “I think he will go to United but it is not so clear.”@Sergivalentin_ [🥇] — Madrid Xtra. (@MadridXtra) July 6, 2021

The Frenchman’s current deal expires next summer and Varane has already informed Los Blancos about his desire for a new challenge. Manchester United are closing in on the player and Real Madrid are now willing to accept an offer of £42m-plus-add-ons to part with their prized asset.

Manchester United starlet close to loan move to Southampton

Brandon Williams

Brandon Williams is all set to move to Southampton on loan, according to Metro. The 20-year-old dropped down the pecking order at Manchester United last season and managed just four appearances in the Premier League. He was close to joining the Saints on loan last summer before the Red Devils opted to keep him in the squad for added depth.

Manchester United rejected another loan approach for the youngster earlier in January, but have finally relented to the player’s wishes. The Red Devils are targeting a back-up for Aaron Wan-Bissaka this summer and are ready to let Williams leave on loan for the 2021-22 season.

Check out the latest transfer news from Fabrizio Romano, completed signings, loan deals and more.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar