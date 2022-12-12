Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Red Devils monitoring Benfica striker; Erik ten Hag eager for Jadon Sancho revival, more - December 11, 2022

Manchester United will look to address a few loopholes in their squad in the January transfer window. New manager Erik ten Hag will be determined to secure a top-four finish after taking over the reins of the first team this summer.

Meanwhile, acclaimed transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has said that the Red Devils are monitoring a Benfica striker. Elsewhere, journalist Pete O’Rourke has said that Ten Hag is determined to help Jadon Sancho rediscover his form at Old Trafford.

On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on December 11, 2022:

Manchester United monitoring Goncalo Ramos, says Fabrizio Romano

Goncalo Ramos is wanted at Old Trafford.

Manchester United are keeping a close eye on Goncalo Ramos, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The Portuguese starlet burst into the scene at the ongoing 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Ramos ended the tournament with three goals and an assist in two games, prompting interest from clubs around Europe.

In his column for Caught Offside, Romano said that the Red Devils have scouted the 21-year-old multiple times.

“Manchester United are considering many options; we know about Cody Gakpo, but there are also others. They are still in internal discussions to decide the best option, and then they will proceed. They had their scouts watch Gonçalo Ramos with Benfica many times, but the same happened with other clubs,” wrote Romano.

Ramos has scored 14 goals and set up six more in 21 appearances across competitions for Benfica this season.

Erik ten Hag eager for Jadon Sancho revival, says Pete O’Rourke

Jadon Sancho has struggled to find his feet at Old Trafford.

Erik ten Hag is determined to help Jadon Sancho get back to his best, according to Pete O’Rourke.

The Englishman joined Manchester United with a lot of hype in the summer of 2021 but has failed to live up to expectations. His situation has shown no signs of improvement since the arrival of Ten Hag this summer.

centredevils.



The comeback is always greater than the setback Per multiple reports, Jadon Sancho is doing everything right to regain his role at #mufc The comeback is always greater than the setback Per multiple reports, Jadon Sancho is doing everything right to regain his role at #mufc. 💪 The comeback is always greater than the setback ✨ https://t.co/mGgnrhbNTl

However, the Dutch manager holds the player in high regard and wants to help him rediscover his form. Speaking to Give Me Sport, O’Rourke said that it's too early to write Sancho off.

“I think all the onus is on Jadon Sancho to get back to his best form and prove to Erik ten Hag that he deserves a place in that Manchester United team. It’s too early to write him off just yet because he is still a player with huge potential. I’m sure ten Hag would be desperate to see the best of Jadon Sancho as soon as possible,” said O’Rourke.

The 22-year-old has appeared 14 times across competitions for the Red Devils this season, registering three goals and an assist.

Erik ten Hag confirms January striker plans

Cristiano Ronaldo left Old Trafford last month.

Erik ten Hag has said that Manchester United want to bring in a new No. 9 this winter.

The Red Devils have struggled in the final third of the pitch this season due to the lack of a world-class No. 9. The situation has become a lot more urgent since the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo last month. United are linked with a host of strikers as Ten Hag attempts to add more bite to his attack.

Fabrizio Romano



"We are doing research on every opportunity and we do everything we can". Erik ten Hag confirms Man United will go for striker in January: "Yes, we want a striker - but only when we find the right player. We do everything in our power", via @samuelluckhurst "We are doing research on every opportunity and we do everything we can". Erik ten Hag confirms Man United will go for striker in January: "Yes, we want a striker - but only when we find the right player. We do everything in our power", via @samuelluckhurst. 🚨🔴 #MUFC "We are doing research on every opportunity and we do everything we can". https://t.co/SRD2azRJC7

Speaking recently, the Dutch manager said that the club would only move ahead if the right player becomes available.

“Yes (I feel United need to bring in a forward), but only when we find the right players. We do everything in our power. We are doing research on every opportunity, and we do everything we can if that opportunity is there to contact them,” said Ten Hag.

Manchester United have scored just 20 goals in 14 league games this season, the second lowest in the top half of the Premier League.

