Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Red Devils offer £35m for Everton star; club eyeing La Liga ace, and more - June 15, 2024

Manchester United finished eighth in the Premier League in the 2023-24 season and are looking to improve next campaign. Erik ten Hag is expected to make multiple changes to his squad over the summer.

Meanwhile, the Red Devils have offered £35 million for Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite this summer. Elsewhere, the Old Trafford outfit are eyeing Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi.

On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on June 15, 2024:

Manchester United offer £35 million for Jarrad Branthwaite

Jarrad Branthwaite

Manchester United have submitted their opening offer for Jarrad Branthwaite, according to The Athletic. Ten Hag wants a new defender this summer after seeing his backline struggle in the 2023-24 campaign.

The manager has seen Raphael Varane leave this summer and wants to sign an able replacement. Ten Hag has set his sights on Branthwaite, who enjoyed a stellar campaign with Everton.

The 21-year-old was an omnipresent figure at the back for Sean Dyche's side, registering 41 appearances across competitions, all of which were starts. The Red Devils are pleased with his efforts, and recent reports have suggested that they have agreed personal terms with the Englishman.

They have now decided to test the waters with a £35 million bid for Branthwaite, which includes £27 million up front and a further £8 million in bonuses. However, the Toffees have turned that down. The Merseyside club are in financial distress and are ready to cash in on their prized asset, but they want a premium to let him go.

Red Devils eyeing Martin Zubimendi

Martin Zubimendi

Manchester United have set their sights on Martin Zubimendi, according to Nacional. The Spanish midfielder is among the finest in his position and is a much sought-after man this summer.

Zubimendi was the star of the show for Real Sociedad once again in the 2023-24 campaign, registering four goals and one assist in 45 games across competitions. Arsenal and Barcelona are eyeing him with interest, and the Red Devils have now entered the fray.

Ten Hag is looking for a new partner for Kobbie Mainoo this summer. Casemiro is expected to leave, while Sofyan Amrabat's loan move is unlikely to be made permanent. Christian Eriksen's future remains uncertain as well.

Zubimendi could bring calmness and class to the Manchester United midfield, while he would be the perfect tutor for Mainoo. The 25-year-old has a £50.5 million release clause in his contract, and the Red Devils are apparently preparing to offer £37.8 million for his signature.

Former player wants Joao Palhinha at Old Trafford

Joao Palhinha

Former Manchester United midfielder Paul Ince has urged the club to sign Joao Palhinha. The Portuguese midfielder is expected to take the step up from Fulham this summer after narrowly missing out on a move to Bayern Munich last year.

The 29-year-old registered 39 appearances across competitions for the Cottagers in the 2023-24 campaign, all but three of which were starts. Palhinha could be a fine option for the Red Devils, who are also looking for a new midfielder, but the Bavarians are likely to return for him this year.

Speaking recently, as cited by Football 365, Ince pointed out that Palhinha could replace Casemiro at Old Trafford.

“Joao Palhinha could replace Casemiro next season, without a doubt. Obviously he was going to go to Bayern Munich last summer, which fell through on deadline day, but we know Fulham are prepared to sell with Bayern now back in for him," said Ince.

He continued:

"But I think if you look at the way he plays, I think he’s perfect for Manchester United.

"He gets about the park. He can pass. He can tackle. He’s strong. He’s got a good size about him. He’s got everything you need to be a success at Manchester United, and I hope they hijack a move.”

Palhinha's contract at Craven Cottage runs till 2028, but he's likely to leave this summer.