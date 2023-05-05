Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Red Devils optimistic of Marcus Rashford renewal; club closing in on Jeremie Frimpong, and more - May 5, 2023

Manchester United succumbed to a 1-0 defeat at Brighton & Hove Albion at the Amex on Thursday (May 4) in the Premier League. The result put a dent in Erik ten Hag’s quest for a top-four finish.

Meanwhile, the Red Devils are optimistic about tying attacker Marcus Rashford down to a new deal. Elsewhere, the Premier League giants are closing in on Jeremie Frimpong.

On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on May 5, 2023:

Manchester United optimistic about Marcus Rashford renewal

Marcus Rashford has been in red-hot form at Old Trafford this season.

Manchester United are confident of extending Marcus Rashford's stay at Old Trafford, according to The Telegraph.

The Englishman enters the final year of his contract this summer but is yet to commit his future to the Red Devils. The two parties are locked in talks to chalk out a new deal, and there’s a growing optimism of achieving a breakthrough.

Rashford has been in red-hot form for the Premier League giants this season, amassing 29 goals and 11 assists in 52 games across competitions. His stunning performances have turned heads at clubs around Europe, so Manchester United are eager to end speculation regarding his future.

The Englishman rose through the ranks at Old Trafford and is largely expected to favour a stay at his boyhood club.

Red Devils closing in on Jeremie Frimpong

Jeremie Frimpong is close to arriving at Old Trafford.

Manchester United are close to securing the services of Jeremie Frimpong, according to SportBILD via Caught Offside.

Ten Hag is not entirely convinced by Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Diogo Dalot and wants to sign a new right back this summer. The Dutchman has identified Frimpong as the perfect candidate for the role.

The 22-year-old has caught the eye with Bayer Leverkusen this season, impressing at both ends of the pitch. The Dutch right-back has scored nine goals and set up ten more in 42 games across competitions.

The Red Devils are in advanced negotiations to take Frimpong to Old Trafford this summer. The player is also wanted in La Liga but prefers a move to the Premier League.

Erik ten Hag confident team can secure top-four finish

Ten Hag is confident his team can bounce back from the midweek defeat at Brighton & Hove Albion.

Manchester United were undone by an Alexis Mac Allister penalty in the last minute of second-half injury time. The Red Devils remain fourth in the league, but now Liverpool and the Seagulls are on their shoulders, with both clubs eying a top four finish.

Speaking after the game, Ten Hag pointed out that his team have always responded after a defeat this season. The Dutch manager added that he trusted his players to show what they are made of against West Ham United.

“We have every time in this season when we had a defeat, we bounce back. So, I count on my players, I count on my team. We have to do it again. There is no time to stay in this disappointment, so in one hour we go onto the game against West Ham United. All focus on that. We prepare for them, we make a good plan, the players have to take responsibility and they will do. I count on them,” said Ten Hag.

He continued:

"They have to do it and they can do it because we have the evidence in the season. Every time when we had disappointments, they bounce back. We had a quite good run from the last five, four wins and a draw before Brighton. We have everything in our hands, so we have to focus on our performance. I trust my players, so I am quite convinced about that.”

Ten Hag also stressed the importance of a top-four finish, pointing out that Manchester United belong in the UEFA Champions League.

“Manchester United, of course, we need to be there in the Champions League. We want to be there because we want to challenge with the best teams in the world, so we do everything that's in our power to get that done. I think it is always vital that we have to be in the Champions League. We do everything to get there,” said Ten Hag.

Manchester United are four points clear of fifth placed Liverpool, who have played a game more.

Poll : 0 votes