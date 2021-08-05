Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Red Devils optimistic about Raphael Varane’s involvement against Leeds United, Paul Pogba makes major future decision, and more - 5th August 2021

Manchester United have only a few days left to complete their preparations for the season. The Red Devils will want to be in the best shape possible when they take to the field against Leeds United in just over a week.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s wards are gearing up for their final pre-season friendly against Everton this season and the Norwegian is still hoping for a few more additions to his kitty before the end of the summer.

Manchester United are eager to integrate Raphael Varane into the squad as soon as possible. The Red Devils are also sweating on the future of Paul Pogba.

On that note, let’s take a look at the major Manchester United transfer stories from 5 August 2021.

Manchester United optimistic about Raphael Varane’s involvement against Leeds United

Manchester United are preparing to complete Raphael Varane’s transfer by Wednesday, according to the Manchester Evening News. The Frenchman has acquired his visa for England and will have to be in quarantine after he steps into the country.

Varane said his goodbyes to the Real Madrid squad last Friday but the process of completing his move to Old Trafford has been agonizingly slow. The Red Devils would have liked to have him in the squad by now. Instead, they might have to wait until the middle of next week to introduce him to his new teammates.

Confirmed. Raphaël Varane ready to fly to Manchester today, contract until June 2025 + option 2026 set to be signed after quarantine and medical. 🔴👇🏻 #MUFC https://t.co/gc9dq0Q9k7 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 5, 2021

The Frenchman’s move was delayed due to the mandatory process of obtaining Government Body Exception, a rule that applies to all overseas footballers after the implementation of Brexit.

However, Manchester United remain optimistic about completing the move in time to have him available for selection against Leeds United, for which he has to be registered by midday on Friday 13th August.

Paul Pogba makes major future decision amid PSG interest

Paul Pogba has decided to take his time to ponder over his next move, according to Caught Offside via Daily Mail. The Frenchman’s future is the talk of the town at the moment, with his current deal expiring in 12 months.

Pogba is yet to sign an extension with Manchester United, while PSG remain eager to secure his signature. However, the Frenchman will only decide his future later this month and instead wants to concentrate on the Red Devils’ season opener against Leeds United.

This means that the player could also be available for other games this month. However, Pogba’s decision puts Manchester United in a precarious position. The Red Devils want him to stay but might be forced to sell the Frenchman if he refuses to sign an extension.

Manchester United send youngster out on loan

Manchester United have sent Facundo Pellistri back on loan at CD Alaves, the Premier League giants have confirmed. The Uruguayan joined Alaves on loan for the second half of last season and registered 12 appearances. Pellistri was impressive in pre-season with the Red Devils but has little chance of breaking into the first team next season.

Manchester United have instead opted for him to continue his development in Spain, but the La Liga side will not have an option to buy in the loan deal.

Edited by Parimal Dagdee