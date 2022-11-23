Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Red Devils part ways with Cristiano Ronaldo; former player backs Jude Bellingham to turn down Old Trafford move, and more - November 22, 2022

Manchester United have assigned Erik ten Hag the responsibility to turn the club’s fortunes around. The Dutch manager took charge at Old Trafford this summer and has done admirably so far.

Meanwhile, Manchester United have parted ways with Cristiano Ronaldo. Elsewhere, former Red Devils defender Rio Ferdinand reckons Jude Bellingham could turn down a move to Old Trafford.

On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on November 22, 2022:

Manchester United part ways with Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo has left Old Trafford on mutual consent.

Manchester United have parted ways with Cristiano Ronaldo, the club have confirmed.

The Portuguese recently irked the club in a controversial interview with Piers Morgan. The 37-year-old lashed out at the Red Devils as well as manager Erik ten Hag, which did not sit well with the club.

The club thanks him for his immense contribution across two spells at Old Trafford.



#MUFC Cristiano Ronaldo is to leave Manchester United by mutual agreement, with immediate effect.The club thanks him for his immense contribution across two spells at Old Trafford. Cristiano Ronaldo is to leave Manchester United by mutual agreement, with immediate effect.The club thanks him for his immense contribution across two spells at Old Trafford.#MUFC

As a direct fallout of that, the Premier League giants have announced that Ronaldo would leave with immediate effect. They have also added that the club remain committed to the rebuilding exercise under Ten Hag.

“Cristiano Ronaldo is to leave Manchester United by mutual agreement, with immediate effect. The club thanks him for his immense contribution across two spells at Old Trafford, scoring 145 goals in 346 appearances, and wishes him and his family well for the future,” said United.

They continued:

“Everyone at Manchester United remains focused on continuing the team’s progress under Erik ten Hag and working together to deliver success on the pitch."

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner confirmed his departure via social media, saying that he's seeking a new challenge.

“Following conversations with Manchester United, we have mutually agreed to end our contract early. I love Manchester United, and I love the fans, that will never ever change. However, it feels like the right time for me to seek a new challenge. I wish the team every success for the remainder of the season and for the future,” said Ronaldo.

Ronaldo is currently preparing to appear at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar with Portugal.

Rio Ferdinand backs Jude Bellingham to turn down Old Trafford move

Jude Bellingham enjoyed a stellar debut at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Rio Ferdinand reckons Jude Bellingham could turn down a move to Manchester United next year. The Borussia Dortmund midfielder is expected to select his next destination in the summer of 2023. The Red Devils are among a host of clubs in the fray for his services.

However, speaking on his YouTube Channel, Ferdinand said that Bellingham could have better options next summer than United.

“Put yourself in Jude Bellingham’s shoes now. … (Manchester) City are going to be in for him; Real Madrid will probably be in for him; they are all going to be; Barca, Bayern will be in for him. There’s too much work to be done at United; it's whether he thinks ‘you know what I can be the catalyst to pull this club back to where it should be’,” said Ferdinand.

He added:

“That’s the only way he goes if he says that in his own mind, ‘I can be that guy’, if he thinks he can be that guy, then Man United’s the club for him, but I don’t see him taking that decision.”

Bellingham has appeared 22 times for BvB this season and has scored nine goals.

Red Devils preparing to hand Marcus Rashford new contract, says Fabrizio Romano

Marcus Rashford is expected to extend his stay at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils are preparing to hand Marcus Rashford a new contract, according to acclaimed transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

The English forward is currently with his national team in Qatar for the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Rashford came off the bench against Iran on Monday to score in the Three Lions’ resounding 6-2 win in their campaign opener.

72'—Scores to make it 5-1



Marcus Rashford with the instant impact 71’—Subs on72’—Scores to make it 5-1Marcus Rashford with the instant impact 71’—Subs on72’—Scores to make it 5-1Marcus Rashford with the instant impact 😤 https://t.co/52ynr1QuRa

In his column for Caught Offside, Romano said that Rashford is firmly in Ten Hag’s plans.

“Manchester United will offer Marcus Rashford a new deal; it’s part of their plans. Even though his current contract expires in 2023, nothing is expected to end next summer, as Man Utd have the option of a clause to extend his contract for one more year. Erik ten Hag considers Rashford as really important player for the present and future,” wrote Romano.

Rashford has registered eight goals and three assists in 19 games across competitions this season for the club.

