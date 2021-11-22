Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Red Devils part ways with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer; Cristiano Ronaldo’s choice for next manager revealed, and more - 21st November 2021

Manchester United's season went from bad to worse against Watford on Saturday. The Red Devils succumbed to a 4-1 defeat in a game where Cristiano Ronaldo drew another blank. The Portuguese now has only one goal in his last seven Premier League games this season.

Meanwhile, Ronaldo’s choice for the next Manchester United manager has been revealed. Elsewhere, The Red Devils have decided to part ways with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

On that note, here’s a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on 21st November 2021

Manchester United part ways with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Manchester United have confirmed that they have parted ways with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

The defeat against Watford proved to be the final straw that broke the camel's back.

Manchester United can confirm that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has left his role as Manager.

Manchester United also have confirmed that Michael Carrick will be in charge of the first team until an interim manager is appointed. The Red Devils are likely to take their time choosing a permanent manager, who is only expected to take charge next summer.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s choice for next Red Devils manager revealed

Cristiano Ronaldo wants Luis Enrique to be the next Manchester United manager.

The Portuguese has worked under some world-class managers since breaking into the scene at Old Trafford more than a decade ago.

The Portuguese has worked under some world-class managers since breaking into the scene at Old Trafford more than a decade ago. The five-time Ballon d’Or winner wants to see the Spanish national team manager take charge of The Red Devils.

Luis Enrique enjoyed tremendous success with Barcelona during his three-year stint with the club. Ronaldo got a first-hand view of the Spaniard’s exploits at Camp Nou, as the Portuguese played for Real Madrid during that time. The 36-year-old believes the Spanish manager could steer Manchester United back to glory.

Sky Sports News @SkySportsNews Cristiano Ronaldo is keen for current Spain boss Luis Enrique to replace Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, Sky Sports News has been told. Cristiano Ronaldo is keen for current Spain boss Luis Enrique to replace Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, Sky Sports News has been told.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s homecoming this summer has not unfolded as planned. The Portuguese joined The Red Devils hoping to add to his legacy. While he has been in decent goalscoring touch, United have struggled this season. With Ole Gunnar Solskjaer parting ways with the Premier League giants, the club is looking for a new manager.

Former Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane and current Ajax boss Erik Ten Hag are the names under consideration. However, Ronaldo is convinced Luis Enrique would be a good fit at Old Trafford. Manchester United are considering the Spanish manager as well.

However, Enrique has hinted that he is happy to be in charge of the Spain national team.

Manchester United advised to cash in on Paul Pogba in January

Paddy Kenny has advised Manchester United to cash in on Paul Pogba in January.

Former Leeds United star Paddy Kenny has advised United to cash in on Paul Pogba in January. The Frenchman’s current deal with The Red Devils expires at the end of this season, and he has not yet agreed to an extension.

Speaking to Football Insider, the former goalkeeper said that Pogba has failed to make a mark at United. He believes The Red Devils should accept whatever price they get for the Frenchman this winter.

“He’s out of contract, so they will try and get something for him. Even if it’s £20million, that’s better than nothing,” said Kenny.

