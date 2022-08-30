Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Red Devils players want Cristiano Ronaldo's exit; Dean Henderson won't return to Old Trafford, says former player; and more - August 30, 2022

Manchester United are preparing to face Leicester City at the King Power Stadium on Thursday (September 1) in the Premier League. Erik ten Hag's men will look to continue their winning streak ahead of a crucial game against league leaders Arsenal on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Red Devils players want Cristiano Ronaldo to leave the club this summer. Elsewhere, former West Ham United striker Frank McAvennie believes Dean Henderson won't return to Old Trafford.

On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on August 30, 2022:

Manchester United players want Cristiano Ronaldo's exit

Manchester United vs Liverpool FC - Premier League

Manchester United players want Cristiano Ronaldo to leave Old Trafford this summer, according to ESPN.

The Portuguese is desperate to secure a move away from the club to play in the UEFA Champions League. The 37-year-old’s decision to hand in a transfer request was reportedly met with cheers from the squad.

Transfer News Live @DeadlineDayLive Cristiano Ronaldo's teammates at Manchester United reportedly celebrated when they found out that he wanted to leave this summer.



Some of them think he’s a ‘pain in the arse’.



(Source: ESPN) Cristiano Ronaldo's teammates at Manchester United reportedly celebrated when they found out that he wanted to leave this summer.Some of them think he’s a ‘pain in the arse’.(Source: ESPN) 🚨 Cristiano Ronaldo's teammates at Manchester United reportedly celebrated when they found out that he wanted to leave this summer.Some of them think he’s a ‘pain in the arse’. (Source: ESPN) https://t.co/LFdkFTIlU1

Ronaldo’s teammates remain eager for him to leave, as they believe he has become difficult to work with.

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner has begun to cause friction in the dressing room. Ten Hag is reportedly willing to let him go, but United have struggled to find him a suitor so far. Napoli and Sporting Lisbon are the only names linked with the player, who will turn 38 in February.

Dean Henderson won't return to Old Trafford, says Frank Avennie

Dean Henderson is on loan at Nottingham Forest.

Frank McAvennie is convinced that Dean Henderson’s time at Old Trafford has come to an end. The English goalkeeper opted to join Nottingham Forest on loan earlier this summer and went on to slam Manchester United in an explosive interview.

Speaking to Football Insider, McAvennie said that Henderson is unlikely to return to Old Trafford after complaining about treatment from the Red Devils.

“I don’t think he’s going to go back. It’s a strange one. I was at Celtic and left to go on loan because I’d had a go at the manager because he just didn’t like me. He (Henderson) said he was treated terribly because he wasn’t getting a game, so I can’t see him going back, to be honest,” said McAvennie.

OptaJoe @OptaJoe 20% - Dean Henderson has only conceded one of the five penalties he has faced in the Premier League (20% - 3 saved, 1 hit post), the lowest percentage of any goalkeeper to face at least five spot-kicks in the competition. Expert. 20% - Dean Henderson has only conceded one of the five penalties he has faced in the Premier League (20% - 3 saved, 1 hit post), the lowest percentage of any goalkeeper to face at least five spot-kicks in the competition. Expert. https://t.co/ID0aCrb12E

McAvennie added that David de Gea is a better goalkeeper than the Englishman.

“He’s a good keeper but, on his day, De Gea is better. He’s going to get a lot of practice when he’s playing for Nottingham Forest. It’s not just about being a goalkeeper. Sometimes, being at a big club that has the ball most of the time, you’re not called in to do anything. I like him as a goalkeeper, but I don’t think he’s better than De Gea. He spit the dummy out because he wasn’t getting a game, so I can’t see him going back,” said McAvennie.

Henderson has saved two penalties this season.

Luke Shaw will struggle to oust Tyrell Malacia from first team, says Noel Whelan

Luke Shaw is no longer guaranteed game time at Old Trafford.

Luke Shaw will struggle to oust Tyrell Malacia from Manchester United’s starting XI, according to former Leeds United striker Noel Whelan.

The Dutch full-back joined Ten Hag’s side this summer and has worked his way into the first team this season. Malacia has been quite impressive at both ends of the park and looks to have pushed Shaw down the pecking order at Manchester United.

Speaking to Football Insider, Whelan said that dropping the English full-back has been one of Ten Hag’s big decisions this season.

“I think Luke Shaw is in the same boat as a lot of Man United players. There have been big changes already, and Ten Hag’s not scared to drop big players or big names. Malacia is someone who he trusts, and he knows – and dropping Shaw is just one of a few really big decisions he has taken,” said Whelan.

Whelan added that Ten Hag is not bothered by big names and only wants the best for the team.

“That’s one thing I like about him. He’s not bothered about the stature or the names. He’s just trying to build a squad who are going to work hard for him and work on the ball and off the ball. If that means people like Luke Shaw sitting on the bench, then so be it. Bar Cristiano Ronaldo, none of them have done it for Man United. It’s going to be very hard for Shaw to get back into that side now,” said Whelan.

Shaw has been an unused substitute in the last two games.

