Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Red Devils preparing €45m offer for Barcelona star, Marcus Rashford’s expected date of return revealed, and more - 27th September 2021

Manchester United are preparing to face Villarreal in midweek in the group stages of the UEFA Champions League. The tie is a repeat of last season’s Europa League final, which the Red Devils lost via penalties. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will have revenge on his mind, but will also be aware that nothing less than a win will suffice.

Manchester United are preparing an offer for a Barcelona star, who could leave the Camp Nou next year. Marcus Rashford’s expected date of return to action for the Red Devils has been revealed.

On that note, let’s take a look at the major Manchester United transfer stories from 27 September 2021.

Manchester United preparing €45m offer for Ousmane Dembele

Manchester United are plotting a move for Ousmane Dembele

Manchester United are preparing a move for Ousmane Dembele, according to The Hard Tackle via El Nacional. The Red Devils have a long-standing interest in the French attacker, despite his injury-ravaged career so far. Dembele has struggled for fitness since joining Barcelona in the summer of 2017 as a replacement for Neymar. However, there’s no denying that the Frenchman has the ability to tear defenses apart on his day.

Manchester United believes the player’s qualities would add depth to their current squad. The Red Devils are spoilt for choice in the attacking department with a plethora of options on their roster. However, the impending departure of Anthony Martial could open up space in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s plans for a new addition. The Premier League giants believe Dembele will be an ideal replacement for his countryman.

Barcelona are willing to offload the player who has failed to deliver on his initial promise. Joan Laporta is overseeing a massive squad overhaul to help address the Blaugrana’s finances. Manchester United are hoping to strike a cut-price deal for the Frenchman, and are willing to offer €45m for his services.

Marcus Rasford’s expected date of return from injury revealed

Marcus Rashford is expected to be back in action next month

Marcus Rashford is expected to return from injury around 16th October, according to The Express via Athletic. The Englishman has missed the start of the season after opting for surgery on his right shoulder to address a lingering issue. The Manchester United star’s recovery is ahead of schedule and he is likely to be back in action for the Red Devils in mid-October, right after the international break.

James Ducker @TelegraphDucker Possible Rashford could make squad for Leicester on Oct 16 if comes through planned behind closed doors game during intl break ok and the return to contact training goes fine. The rest following shoulder surgery has also seen the ligament tear in his ankle fully heal #mufc Possible Rashford could make squad for Leicester on Oct 16 if comes through planned behind closed doors game during intl break ok and the return to contact training goes fine. The rest following shoulder surgery has also seen the ligament tear in his ankle fully heal #mufc

Rashford is scheduled to feature in a behind-closed door game during the international break to assess his fitness. Manchester United have a tough run of games in October and will be delighted to welcome back their star.

Sir Alex Ferguson advices Manchester United to sign Peterborough prodigy

Sir Alex Ferguson has advised Manchester United to sign Peterborough starlet Ronnie Edwards, according to The Express via Daily Star. The 18-year-old has already attracted attention from a host of top clubs in the Premier League. The Red Devils have now joined the race for his signature at the behest of their legendary manager.

Manchester United have turned their attention back to youth under the reign of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. As such, a move for Edwards could be on the cards next.

Edited by Aditya Singh