Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Red Devils prioritising Marc Guehi move; club eyeing Goncalo Inacio, and more - November 27, 2023

Manchester United secured an impressive 3-0 win over Everton at Goodison Park on Sunday (November 26) in the Premier League. Alejandro Garnacho opened the scoring with one of the goals of the campaign, while Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial also found the back of the net.

Meanwhile, the Red Devils are prioritising a move for Crystal Palace centre-back Marc Guehi in January. Elsewhere, the Premier League giants are interested in Goncalo Inacio.

On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on November 27, 2023:

Manchester United prioritising Marc Guehi move

Marc Guehi is wanted at Old Trafford.

Manchester United have made Marc Guehi their No. 1 target for January, according to Football Insider.

The English centre-back has caught the eye with Crystal Palace recently and is now a first-team regular. The 23-year-old has 14 appearances for the Eagles this season, starting 12.

The backline remains an Achilles heel for Erik ten Hag at Old Trafford, and the Dutchman is expected to address the issue in 2024. Lisandro Martinez's injury has hurt the team, who have looked vulnerable at the back in the absence of the Argentinean.

Ten Hag wants to bring in an established face at the turn of the year to help him achieve his goals for the season. Guehi has been identified as an option. The 23-year-old’s contract with Palace runs till 2026, and he's expected to cost a decent fee.

Red Devils eyeing Goncalo Inacio

Goncalo Inacio has admirers at Old Trafford.

Manchester United have Goncalo Inacio on their list of defensive targets, according to journalist Ben Jacobs.

The Red Devils are expected to sign a new centre-back in 2024, amid the growing uncertainties surrounding the futures of Harry Maguire, Victor Lindelof and Raphael Varane. Inacio has been impressive for Sporting this season, registering 17 appearances across competitions.

Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT that the Premier League giants could decide to move for the player in January.

"Goncalo Inacio is there as well, on the list from Sporting Lisbon. Again, there is Premier League competition for him as well from several clubs.

"And I think that we'll see some links between Manchester United, and who knows, maybe even Spurs again, even though they signed Mickey Van de Ven, who, unfortunately, is injured at the moment with Edmond Tapsoba and Leverkusen,” said Jacobs.

He continued:

“I think that Leverkusen don't want to sell Tapsoba in January, but are resigned to losing either Tapsoba or Piero Hincapie in 2024. So I think that it's sort of a balance for United because they have to determine whether or not they're going to move aggressively in January.

"Due to depth and due to the fact they can't really afford to miss out on Champions League football versus finding the right name and waiting until the summer."

Inacio’s contract with the Portuguese side runs till 2027.

Christian Eriksen wanted in Saudi Arabia

Christian Eriksen could move to the Middle East.

Christian Eriksen is being eyed by clubs in the Middle East, according to Fichajes. The Danish midfielder joined Manchester United as a free agent last summer and was a key part of Ten Hag’s squad.

However, he has dropped down the pecking order this campaign and is no longer guaranteed game time. The 31-year-old has had 15 appearances for the Red Devils, starting eight.

Ten Hag’s is looking for upgrades in the middle of the park, which could complicate matters for Eriksen at Old Trafford. Clubs from Saudi Arabia are keeping a close eye on the matter and are hoping to prise the 31-year-old away next year.

They are even willing to offer €20 million for his services, which could tempt Manchester United to let him go. Eriksen's contract with the club runs till 2025.