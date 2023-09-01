Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Red Devils reach Sofyan Amrabat agreement; club not eyeing Jadon Sancho exit, and more - September 1, 2023

Manchester United are preparing for their upcoming game against Arsenal at the Emirates on Sunday (September 3) in the Premier League. Erik ten Hag's men are coming off a 3-2 comeback win over Nottingham Forest last weekend.

Meanwhile, the Red Devils remain in talks with Fiorentina to sign midfielder Sofyan Amrabat. Elsewhere, the club are not planning to offload attacker Jadon Sancho this summer.

On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on September 1, 2023.

Manchester United reach Sofyan Amrabat agreement

Sofyan Amrabat is set to arrive at Old Trafford.

Manchester United have reached an agreement with Fiorentina to bring Sofyan Amrabat on a season-long loan, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

The Moroccan midfielder was a priority target for Erik ten Hag this summer. The 27-year-old was also eager to arrive at Old Trafford and turned down multiple proposals to get his wish. Despite being linked with Amrabat for weeks, the Red Devils had to drag the matter into transfer deadline day as they struggled to offload players.

The Premier League giants have opted to walk through the loan route to help adhere to FFP norms. Manchester United have agreed a €10 million loan fee for the Moroccan and will have the option to buy the player for €20 million plus €5m in add-ons in 2024.

Red Devils not eyeing Jadon Sancho exit

Jadon Sancho has struggled to live up to the hype at Old Trafford.

Manchester United are not planning to offload Jadon Sancho this summer, according to journalist Fabrizio Romano.

The English forward’s future at Old Trafford remains up in the air after dropping down the pecking order under Erik ten Hag. The 23-year-old has not been in his elements since arriving from Borussia Dortmund in 2021, prompting talks of a late exit in the current transfer window.

However, Romano told Give Me Sport that the Red Devils are not in talks to offload the player right now.

"For Jadon Sancho, at the moment, honestly I am not aware of any concrete negotiation. There is also so many rumors, but as of today, nothing concrete is happening.

"Let’s see on deadline day, but as of now, Manchester United are not negotiating with any club for him," said Romano.

Sancho has not started in any of the three games this season.

Harry Maguire backed to leave in January

Harry Maguire could leave Old Trafford at the turn of the year.

Harry Maguire could opt to leave Manchester United in the winter transfer window, according to journalist Dharmesh Sheth.

The English defender is no longer first-choice under Erik ten Hag, who's open to his departure this year. The 30-year-old was heavily linked with a move to West Ham United earlier this summer, but a transfer failed to materialise.

Raphael Varane’s injury has all but ended Maguire's chances of departing the club this summer. However, Sheth told Give Me Sport that the Englishman could leave in January if he continues to struggle for game time at Old Trafford.

"I just wonder whether Harry Maguire will just stick it out in this transfer window particularly because Manchester United have got a few injury problems there and revisit it in January.

"If he’s finding his first-team opportunities are really, really limited again come January, he’ll need to make a decision 100% because there’s the Euros at the end of the season, and he’s going to need to be playing football to get into the team, let alone the squad," said Sheth.

He continued:

"And I think whereas last season, he probably just made enough appearances for Gareth Southgate to play him in those internationals, this time it looks slightly different.

"Only because there are a number of other central defenders who are English who are getting more game time than Harry Maguire at their respective clubs."

The Red Devils will insist on signing a replacement before letting Maguire go, though.