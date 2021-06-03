Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Red Devils ready to battle Barcelona for La Liga striker, star midfielder advised to leave club and more - 2nd June 2021

Manchester United are hoping that Mason Greenwood’s exit from the England Euro 2020 squad will help the teenager regain complete fitness ahead of the new season. The youngster is a pivotal part of the Red Devils attack that is likely to be reinforced over the summer.

Manchester United are also expected to make additions to their backline in the next couple of months, with a partner for Harry Maguire and competition for the right-back role high up on their agenda. The Red Devils are close to signing former player Tom Heaton to bolster their goalkeeping department, with the player set to have his medical in the coming weeks.

On that note, let’s take a look at the major Manchester United transfer news from 2nd June 2021.

Manchester United ready to battle Barcelona for La Liga striker

Gerard Moreno

Manchester United face competition from Barcelona in the race to sign Villarreal striker Gerard Moreno, according to Caught Offside via Fichajes. The Spaniard managed 30 goals from 46 appearances in the 2020-21 season, including one against the Red Devils in the UEFA Europa League final. His splendid form has attracted attention from Atletico Madrid too.

The Red Devils are looking to add a new striker this summer. Manchester United have been linked to Harry Kane and Erling Haaland, but Moreno could be a more easily attainable alternative. The Catalans are also interested in the player, despite securing the services of Sergio Aguero. The Yellow Submarines’ valuation of the player is not yet known, but he could cost a fortune.

Star midfielder advised to leave the Red Devils

Donny van de Beek

Manchester United midfielder Donny van de Beek has been advised to leave Old Trafford by former Netherlands ace Rafael van der Vaart. Van de Beek has struggled for form since joining the Red Devils last summer, and van der Vaart believes he should seek a move away from the club.

“He fitted perfectly into the Ajax system, but he doesn’t fit at United. If you have the opportunity to go to a team that suits you better and it’s an attractive team, I would definitely go for that.

“A club like Borussia Dortmund would have been a better step for him. Manchester United is perhaps a step too high for him,” said van der Vaart.

Manchester United could sign star defender for €35m-€40m

Raphael Varane

Manchester United could sign Raphael Varane for around €35m to €40m if he does not sign an extension with Real Madrid, according to reports. The Frenchman’s current contract expires next summer and he is looking for a new challenge next season, with the Red Devils interested in his services.

The appointment of Carlo Ancelotti as the new Los Blancos boss could also tilt the tide in Manchester United’s favor. Varane struggled for game time under the Italian during his first stint with the La Liga giants, so Ancelotti’s arrival could be the final straw to break the camel’s back.

