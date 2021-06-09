Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Red Devils ready to offer £39 million for Serie A defender, set to initiate contract extension talks with star midfielder, and more - 8th June 2021

Manchester United will be worried about the fitness of Donny van de Beek, who had to withdraw from Euro 2020 due to a groin injury. The former Ajax midfielder was named in the Netherlands team for the tournament and is a vital player for the national team.

Meanwhile, Manchester United will hope that Van de Beek, who endured a forgettable debut campaign at the club, can get back to his best next season. The Red Devils are expected to strengthen their squad before the end of the transfer window but are also determined to keep hold of their superstars.

On that note, let’s look at the top Manchester United transfer stories as on 8th June 2021.

Manchester United ready to offer £39 million for Cristian Romero

Cristian Romero is a Manchester United target.

Manchester United are ready to offer £39 million for the services of Serie A defender Cristian Romero, according to The Hard Tackle via Fichajes.

The 23-year-old has become one of the stars in Serie A and has attracted attention with his assured performances for Atalanta. He has caught the attention of the Red Devils, who are desperate to bring in a central defender this summer to partner Harry Maguire.

#mufc are considering the profile of Cristian Romero, who is at Atalanta on loan from Juventus #mulive [@Glongari] — utdreport (@utdreport) June 7, 2021

Manchester United struggled due to their misfiring backline in the 2020-21 season, so Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is determined to plug the gaps in his defence. Romero could be a viable option, even though the Red Devils have also been linked with the likes of Raphael Varane, Jules Kounde and Pau Torres.

Manchester United set to start contract extension talks with Paul Pogba

Paul Pogba

According to ESPN, Manchester United are planning to initiate talks for a contract extension with Paul Pogba, amid concerns that the player could run down his current contract and leave for free next season. The Frenchman has enjoyed a resurgence under Solskjaer this season and continues to be a pivotal part of the Red Devils.

🗞️ #mufc have not given up hope that Pogba will extend his stay. There are, however, fears he could delay any decision beyond the summer in an effort to bring other bidders to the negotiating table. [@RobDawsonESPN] pic.twitter.com/fE5jSVsejI — UtdDistrict (@UtdDistrict) June 8, 2021

Manchester United are aware that few clubs can afford Pogba this summer, but also know that there could be a beeline for his services in a year. Mino Raiola, the player’s agent, has claimed that the Frenchman will not sign an extension, but the Red Devils remain hopeful of a breakthrough.

Teenage striker open to loan move away from Manchester United

Anthony Elanga

Anthony Elanga has said he is open to a loan move away from Manchester United next season. Elanga scored his first goal for the Red Devils against Wolverhampton Wanderers on the final day of the 2020-21 season.

Speaking to Fotbollskanalen, the teenager said that he is looking forward to sitting down with the club to discuss his future.

“You must be ready if they want to send you out on loan or back to the U23 team. I cannot say that I play for the A-team yet. You have to be ready all the time and give 150% in training,” said Elanga.

Please help Sportskeeda's football section improve by taking this 30-second survey.

Edited by BH