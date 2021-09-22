Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Red Devils ready to offload French star in January, club planning move for Leeds United ace, and more - 21st September 2021

Manchester United wrestled away with a win against West Ham United over the weekend but will have to get going against the same opponents again in midweek.

The Red Devils face the Hammers on Wednesday in the EFL cup and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer knows nothing less than a win will suffice.

Manchester United are ready to offload a French attacker who has dropped down the pecking order of late. The Red Devils are eyeing a move for a Leeds United midfielder.

On that note, let's take a look at the major Manchester United transfer stories from September 21, 2021.

Manchester United ready to offload Anthony Martial in January

Manchester United are ready to offload Anthony Martial

Manchester United are ready to offload Anthony Martial in January, according to The Express via Eurosport. The Red Devils have run out of patience with the Frenchman and are planning to cash in on him at the turn of the year.

The Premier League giants have already asked the player to look for a new club, with Martial currently surplus to requirements at Old Trafford.

The 25-year-old was one of the hottest properties in European football when he joined Manchester United in 2015. Martial hit the ground running in his first season but it has been mostly a downhill ride since.

The Red Devils witnessed a brief resurgence in the 2019-20 season, but Martial has failed to build on that impressive season due to injuries and lack of form.

Martial’s tendency to blow hot and cold has been his bane at Manchester United. The Frenchman’s game time is expected to be severely impacted by the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo and Jadon Sancho.

A move away could suit all parties involved, with Atletico Madrid and Barcelona interested in his services. Martial would prefer to stay in the Premier League, and the Red Devils will let him leave for £40 million.

Red Devils planning move for Kalvin Phillips

Manchester United are interested in Kalvin Phillips

Manchester United are planning a move for Kalvin Phillips, according to Transfer Market Web. However, the Red Devils will face competition for the player’s signature from the likes of Chelsea, Liverpool and Arsenal.

The Englishman has been in brilliant form in recent times and also caught the eye with his assured performances at Euro 2020.

LUFCDATA @LUFCDATA Kalvin Phillips vs. Liverpool:



85% pass accuracy

67 touches

44/52 successful passes

44 pressures (🥇)

17 successful pressures (🥇)

9 ball recoveries

5/9 successful long passes

5 duels won

2/2 succ. take-ons

2 blocked shots

2 interceptions

2 tackles won



Manchester United are planning for midfield reinforcements next summer on the back of the uncertain futures of both Paul Pogba and Donny van de Beek.

The Red Devils believe Phillips can be an upgrade to Fred and a long-term replacement for Nemanja Matic.

Manchester United star wanted by AS Roma

AS Roma are planning a move for Diogo Dalot

AS Roma are interested in Diogo Dalot, according to The Hard Tackle via Calciomercato. The Portuguese was linked with a move away from Manchester United this summer but ended up staying at Old Trafford.

However, Dalot finds himself behind Aaron Wan-Bissaka in the pecking order at the club and is contemplating a departure in the near future.

AS Roma are offering him an exit from Old Trafford, with Jose Mourinho keen for a reunion in Serie A. However, the Red Devils might need to sign a replacement before letting him go.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar