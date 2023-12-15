Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Red Devils receive Serhou Guirassy boost; Raphael Varane January exit unlikely, and more - December 15, 2023

Manchester United are preparing for their upcoming game against Liverpool at Anfield on Sunday (December 17) in the Premier League. Erik ten Hag is on the cusp of losing three straight games for the second time this season.

Meanwhile, the Red Devils have received a boost in their plans to sign VfB Stuttgart striker Serhou Guirassy. Elsewhere, centre-back Raphael Varane is unlikely to leave Old Trafford in January.

On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on December 15, 2023:

Manchester United receive Serhou Guirassy boost

Serhou Guirassy is wanted at Old Trafford.

Manchester United have received a boost in their plans to sign Serhou Guirassy in January.

According to journalist Christian Falk, the 27-year-old has turned down a contract renewal offer at VfB Stuttgart and wants to leave. Guirassy joined the Bundesliga side this summer and has been in sizzling form. The Guinea international has 18 goals and two assists in 14 outings across competitions, turning heads at Old Trafford.

Erik ten Hag is in the market for a new striker following his team's struggles in front of goal this season.The Dutch manager has reportedly set his sights on Guirassy, as per Sky Sports, and wants him at Old Trafford in January.

The Red Devils are particularly enticed by his €17.5 million release clause, which Stuttgart are eager to alter. However, the 27-year-old is refusing to agree a new deal with revised terms.

Raphael Varane January exit unlikely, says journalist

Raphael Varane has struggled for chances this season.

Raphael Varane is unlikely to leave Manchester United in January, according to journalist Dean Jones.

The French defender has dropped down the pecking order this season, with Ten Hag preferring to use Harry Maguire instead. Varane has appeared just 13 times across competitions this season, starting eight.

The 30-year-old has been linked with an exit in the winter, with clubs in Italy and Saudi Arabia interested in his services, according to talkSPORT. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jones advised the Red Devils against offloading Varane.

“Varane is still a great player. He's obviously extremely frustrated about his own opportunities in that team right now, so I can understand that. But he needs the right move for himself, too, and it does seem like he's only going to consider a very specific type of club at this moment in his career.

"And whether that comes on in January is also unlikely. But, yeah, I actually personally think it will be a mistake to let him go," said Jones.

Varane's contract with Manchester United expires in 2025.

Red Devils remain in Khephren Thuram race

Khephren Thuram has admirers at Old Trafford.

Manchester United are among the clubs in the race to sign Khephren Thuram, according to French football insider Jonathan Johnson.

The Red Devils are expected to shore up the middle of the park amid Casemiro's struggles this season. Sofyan Amrabat, signed on loan from Fiorentina, has been a disappointment, prompting Ten Hag to turn back to the market.

Thuram has emerged as an option, with Liverpool and Newcastle United also monitoring the player. However, in his column for Caught Offside, Johnson said that Manchester United could be dark horses in the race.

"One thing that is well worth keeping an eye on is the situation at Manchester United with Sir Jim Ratcliffe coming in, and what that might mean for Nice’s short-to-long-term future.

"It remains to be seen if Ratcliffe has a path to majority ownership at United, so it’s possibly going to become a significant conflict of interest, which might mean Nice coming into new ownership," wrote Johnson.

He continued:

“Once Sir Jim and his people are through the door at Old Trafford, even if it’s just a minority stake initially, they probably will want to bring through the best sporting elements from Nice, and that may well include players like Thuram. That’s worth considering as well as the well-established interest in Todibo.”

The 22-year-old is a first-team regular for Nice and has appeared 12 times in the league this season.