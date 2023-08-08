Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Red Devils reject West Ham offer for duo; Soyfan Amrabat move depends on sales, and more - August 8, 2023

Manchester United are working to improve their squad after an impressive season under Erik ten Hag. The Dutch manager won the EFL Cup, helped the club to a third-placed finish and also reached the FA Cup final.

Meanwhile, the Red Devils have turned down an offer from West Ham United for two players. Elsewhere, the Old Trafford outfit's move for Fiorentina midfielder Sofyan Amrabat depends on outgoings.

On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on August 8, 2023:

Manchester United reject West Ham offer for duo

Harry Maguire’s time at Old Trafford is coming to an end.

Manchester United have turned down a £60 million offer from West Ham United for Harry Maguire and Scott McTominay, according to The Athletic.

Maguire’s future remains up in the air at the moment, following his drop down the pecking order under Ten Hag. The Red Devils remains keen to offload him this summer. McTominay’s position is also under threat, with the player no longer first-choice under the Dutch manager.

The Hammers are hoping to take advantage of the situation and prise both players away. Their manager David Moyes wants a replacement for Declan Rice and has McTominay on his wishlist. The Scot is a decent midfielder who could do a good job at the London Stadium. West Ham also want to add more steel to their backline and have identified Maguire as an option.

Despite facing intense, and sometime unfair, criticism, the Englishman remains a decent defender who's good enough for the Premier League. Manchester United are reluctant to let the two players leave for the fee offered by the Hammers.

The Old Trafford outfit are hoping to raise more funds from the sale to help them in their summer business.

Soyfan Amrabat move depends on sales

Sofyan Amrabat (right) is heavily linked with a move to Old Trafford this summer.

Manchester United’s move for Sofyan Amrabat will depend on the futures of Fred and Donny van de Beek, according to transfer expert Ben Jacobs.

The Moroccan midfielder is a top target for Ten Hag at the moment. The 26-year-old has been impressive for Fiorentina recently and is also ready to move to Old Trafford.

However, the Red Devils have to offload players before they can sanction the move. The club are already working to cash in on Fred and Van de Beek in the coming days, with neither player part of Ten Hag’s plans.

Jacobs told Give Me Sport that the Premier League giants have explored the terms of a potential deal for Amrabat this summer.

“With Amrabat, United are potentially in the market for a defensive-minded midfielder, but they first want to resolve the situations of Fred and Donny van de Beek.

"I sense that one of those two at a minimum will have to depart before United choose to move. What they have done is explored the terms of the deal, and they also believe that if they do put down a formal bid, they have player buy-in,” said Jacobs.

Manchester United are expected to focus on player sales in the coming weeks.

Rasmus Hojlund raring to take flight at Old Trafford

Rasmus Hojlund arrived at Old Trafford this month.

Rasmus Hojlund is eager to feature for Manchester United in the upcoming season.

The Danish striker arrived last week from Atalanta on a reported £72 million move. The 20-year-old was unveiled to fans ahead of the friendly against Len on Saturday at Old Trafford.

Ten Hag’s team was crying out for a new No. 9 ahead of the new campaign, and the Dutch manager zeroed in on Hojlund. The 20-year-old enjoyed an impressive rise with Atalanta last season and had turned heads around Europe this summer. However, the Red Devils moved quickly to beat the competition and secure his services.

Speaking to the club’s media, Hojlund expressed a desire to win trophies with Manchester United.

“I’m very excited. I want to bleed for this jersey, and I want to win some trophies, so that’s why I came here. Of course, I’m 20 years old, so I have a lot still to learn, but I hope I can become a world-class striker as soon as possible,” said Hojlund.

He continued:

“That’s also why I come here. I know it’s the most competitive league in the world. Playing for Man United has always been my dream. So, this is two very important components which make me take this decision to come here. So, (I’m) just looking forward to start working and getting on the pitch.”

Hojlund is reportedly carrying a niggle and could miss the first few games of the new season.