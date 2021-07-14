Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Red Devils resume direct contact with Real Madrid for star defender, Jadon Sancho completes medicals ahead of move, and more - 13th July 2021

Manchester United have progressed steadily under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer since his arrival at Old Trafford. The Norwegian has slowly steered his team up the Premier League table and the Red Devils have finished within the top three in back-to-back seasons for the first time since Sir Alex Ferguson’s retirement.

Manchester United were unlucky to finish second best in the UEFA Europa League last season. The Red Devils are determined to put those frustrations behind them and are planning to invest in the squad over the summer.

Solskjaer wants a world-class partner for Harry Maguire, while the club are also looking to bolster their attack before the start of the new campaign.

On that note let’s take a look at the major Manchester United transfer stories from 13 July 2021.

Manchester United resume direct contact with Real Madrid for star defender

Raphael Varane

Manchester United have resumed direct contact with Real Madrid to secure the services of Raphael Varane, according to acclaimed journalist Fabrizio Romano. The Red Devils are putting all their efforts into signing the Frenchman, whose current deal is set to expire next summer.

Los Blancos are eager to tie him down to a new deal, but Varane wants a new challenge amid interest from the Premier League giants.

Manchester United are now back in direct contact with Real Madrid for Raphaël Varane, after opening talks weeks ago. Negotiations on personal terms not an issue. 🔴 #MUFC



Man United confirmed their intention to sign Varane - official bid in once they’ll know Real final position. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 13, 2021

According to the journalist, the two clubs have initiated talks over the Frenchman. Manchester United are awaiting Real Madrid’s stance on the whole affair to proceed with a bid.

The Red Devils have already agreed personal terms with Varane, but are yet to submit a formal offer with the La Liga side. The Premier League giants are working hard behind the curtains to get a deal over the line.

Jadon Sancho completes medical ahead of move to Old Trafford

Jadon Sancho

Jadon Sancho has completed his medical ahead of a move to Manchester United, according to The Daily Mail. The Red Devils have been trying to sign the Englishman since last summer, and have finally secured his services this year.

The Premier League giants are not ready to rest on their laurels after bringing Sancho to Old Trafford and have already turned their attention to other targets.

Manchester United and Borussia Dortmund have signed all paperworks of Jadon Sancho deal - after agreement in principle announced weeks ago. 🔴🤝 #MUFC



Sancho also completed his medical as new Man Utd player. Club preparing the ‘real’ official announcement with new kit. #Sancho — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 13, 2021

Although the Englishman was not spotted in Carrington, a black van rumored to be carrying Sancho was pictured arriving on Tuesday. Sancho is expected to head off on a well deserved holiday after his medical, but he will only have three weeks to regain his strength before reporting back to his new home.

The Englishman's arrival will help Ole Gunnar Solskjaer bolster the right-wing, which has long been a problem for Manchester United.

Manchester United goalkeeper compares Harry Maguire to Liverpool ace

Harry Maguire

Dean Henderson believes Manchester United skipper Harry Maguire is as good as Virgil van Dijk.

Speaking to TalkSPORT, Henderson praised his countryman.

“How can you doubt Harry Maguire? Nobody can doubt him. He plays every single game for Manchester United, the biggest football club in the world and no matter what he gives his best.” said Henderson

“I’d put him in the same category as Virgil van Dijk, and I’ll be proven right in the next couple of years, because he’s only going to get better and better” said Henderson.

