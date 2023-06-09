Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Red Devils sent Goncalo Ramos warning; club optimistic of David de Gea stay, and more - June 9, 2023

Manchester United finished third in the Premier League and will play in the UEFA Champions League next campaign. Manager Erik ten Hag is expected to make necessary changes to his squad over the summer.

Meanwhile, the Red Devils have been sent a warning regarding a move for Benfica striker Goncalo Ramos. Elsewhere, the Old Trafford outfit are confident of keeping goalkeeper David de Gea.

On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on June 9:

Manchester United sent Goncalo Ramos warning

Goncalo Ramos has admirers at Old Trafford.

Journalist Dean Jones has said that Manchester United have to consider the risk associated with a move for Goncalo Ramos.

The Portuguese forward has been on red-hot form for Benfica this season, amassing 27 goals and 12 assists in 47 appearances across competitions. His efforts have turned heads at Old Trafford, with Ten Hag on the lookout for a new No. 9.

However, speaking to Give Me Sport, Jones hinted that Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane would be a safer bet for the Red Devils.

“I was told there has been a bit of a split over Ramos being the man ready to lead the attack. No doubt he is liked, but is he a reliable enough goal source? His numbers from last season were pretty good, especially for a 21-year-old, and that’s what they have to make a decision on how does he fit straight away at Old Trafford?” said Jones.

He continued:

“They have to assess the risk that comes with a signing like this, as we’re looking at a massive release clause - he’s right at the top end of the market but without the pedigree they would get in someone like Harry Kane.”

Ramos is on a long-term contract with Benfica and is expected to cost a fortune.

Red Devils optimistic of David de Gea stay

David de Gea is set to extend his stay at Old Trafford,

Manchester United are likely to tie David de Gea down to a new contract this summer, according to Dean Jones.

The Spanish goalkeeper is in the final month of his contract with the Red Devils, but the club are locked in talks regarding an extension. De Gea has divided opinion among fans with his recent performances but remains highly rated at Old Trafford.

Speaking to Give Me Sport, Jones said that Manchester United are likely to sign a backup for the 32-year-old this summer.

“The contract is basically drawn up at this point for him, so it’s difficult to see a situation whereby De Gea doesn’t stay now on a new contract, so it’s really about finding that backup goalkeeper,” said Jones.

He continued:

“Obviously, Jack Butland was there temporarily, and he’s moved on now, too, so it depends where United now look for an actual backup goalkeeper and for someone who’s experienced that they know they can trust or if they look to groom someone for the next era to be the next Man United number one.”

De Gea has won the Premier League golden glove this season.

Harry Maguire not planning to leave Old Trafford

Harry Maguire wants to stay at Old Trafford.

Harry Maguire is not looking to leave Manchester United this summer, according to talkSPORT.

The English defender is a peripheral figure at Old Trafford since dropping down the pecking order under Ten Hag. The Dutch manager brought in Lisandro Martinez last summer, and the Argentinean has forged a rock-solid partnership with Raphael Varane this season.

Maguire has mostly had to watch on from the bench and was previously expected to leave the Red Devils this summer. Manchester United were also looking to offload him to raise funds for the upcoming transfer window. However, the 30-year-old has no plans of departing the club right now and is eager to fight for his place.

