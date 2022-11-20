Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Red Devils set Cristiano Ronaldo deadline; club receive boost in pursuit of PSV forward, and more - November 19, 2022

Manchester United have enjoyed a decent run under Erik ten Hag this season. The Dutch manager took charge of the team this summer and has taken them to fifth in the Premier League after 14 games.

Meanwhile, the Red Devils have set a deadline to solve their Cristiano Ronaldo conundrum. Elsewhere, the club have received a boost in their pursuit of a PSV Eindhoven forward.

On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on November 19, 2022:

Manchester United set Cristiano Ronaldo deadline

Cristiano Ronaldo is unlikely to set foot at Old Trafford again.

Manchester United want Cristiano Ronaldo to leave Old Trafford before December 21, according to ESPN.

The Portuguese has all but sealed his exit from the club after his feisty interview with Piers Morgan. The 37-year-old criticised the club and manager Ten Hag. The Red Devils have not taken kindly to that and are now working to terminate his contract.

Piers Morgan @piersmorgan That was my all-time favourite interview. A sporting icon baring his soul as never before & doing it with such raw honesty & passion, knowing it would attract a lot of heat but believing it was time to speak out. Thanks ⁦ @Cristiano ⁩ - you’re a class act, on & off the pitch. That was my all-time favourite interview. A sporting icon baring his soul as never before & doing it with such raw honesty & passion, knowing it would attract a lot of heat but believing it was time to speak out. Thanks ⁦@Cristiano⁩ - you’re a class act, on & off the pitch. https://t.co/4hwTzk7Lhj

The Premier League giants have informed Ronaldo that they do not want to sue him for a breach of contract. However, the club have let him know that they will up for a legal battle should the Portuguese contest their decision. United want to end the five-time Ballon d’Or winner’s stay at the club and don’t want him to return after the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The Red Devils want the situation to be resolved before their Carabao Cu[ game against Burnley on December 21. The Premier League giants are convinced that they can terminate the 37-year-old’s contract over gross misconduct. The club have to provide a 14-day notice to terminate any player’s contract and must inform their intentions in writing.

United have informed Ronaldo that he shouldn’t return to Carrington even if Portugal endure an early World Cup exit.

Red Devils receive boost in Cody Gakpo pursuit

Cody Gakpo has admirers at Old Trafford.

Manchester United have received a boost in their quest to sign Cody Gakpo. According to 90 Min, PSV Eindhoven are willing to offload the Dutch forward this January.

The Red Devils have had their eyes on the 23-year-old since the summer. Their pursuit of Gakpo will certainly be accelerated following Ronaldo’s impending departure from Old Trafford.

United Watch 🔰 @TheUtdwatch

(@GraemeBailey) #mufc 🥉 Manchester United have received a boost in their pursuit of Cody Gakpo as PSV are prepared to let him leave in January. It's understood PSV will demand in excess of £40m for Gakpo. Manchester United have received a boost in their pursuit of Cody Gakpo as PSV are prepared to let him leave in January. It's understood PSV will demand in excess of £40m for Gakpo.(@GraemeBailey) #mufc 🥉 https://t.co/XGXYcQAdRM

The Dutchman has been on fire for the Eredivisie side this season, scoring 14 goals and setting up 14 more across competitions. He's currently with the Netherlands squad for the World Cup in Qatar.

PSV could allow him to leave for the right price in January. They would have liked to keep him at the club till the summer, but their exit from the UEFA Champions League may have altered their plans.

Alejandro Garnacho set for massive pay hike

Alejandro Garnacho has been on fire this season.

Alejandro Garnacho is set to receive a new contract at Old Trafford, according to The Daily Star via Caught Offside.

The Argenontoan has burst into the scene under Ten Hag this season, registering three goals and as many assists in 11 games across competitions. The Red Devils are pleased with his efforts and are now ready to reward him with an improved deal.

The 18-year-old currently earns around £5000 per week. However, he would now receive a ten-fold increase in his wages, which will rise to £50,000 per week once he signs the new contract. Manchester United are aware that the player is earning admirers at clubs around the continent. As such, they are eager to ensure that Garnacho continues his association with the club.

