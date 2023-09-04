Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Red Devils set for Jadon Sancho talks; Maguire ready to fight for his place, and more - September 4, 2023

Manchester United succumbed to a 3-1 defeat to Arsenal at the Emirates on Sunday (September 3) in the Premier League. Marcus Rashford opened the scoring for the visitors, but the Gunners rallied to win in injury time.

Meanwhile, the Red Devils are set for crunch talks with attacker Jadon Sancho. Elsewhere, defender Harry Maguire could leave Old Trafford in January. On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on September 4, 2023:

Manchester United set for Jadon Sancho talks

Manchester United are preparing for crunch talks with Jadon Sancho following his statement over the weekend.

The Englishman made a very public response to manger Erik ten Hag’s comments regarding his absence from the squad against Arsenal. The Red Devils were unimpressed by the 23-year-old’s actions.

On the DeBrief podcast, Romano said that the coaching staff at Old Trafford are unhappy with Sancho’s attitude in training.

"The situation with Erik Ten Hag is not easy, but it’s not just with Ten Hag; it’s also (not easy) with some of the coaching staff.

"They were not happy with his attitude in training, and this is the reason why Sancho was not part of the squad for the last game against Arsenal," said Romano.

He continued:

“The situation is pretty tense between the coaching staff and Sancho, but from the player’s side, they insist on the same position – he wants to play for Man United, and he wants to fight for Man United.

"They expect Sancho to have a direct conversation with Ten Hag and with people from the coaching staff in the next few days, probably this week, to try to clarify this situation."

Romano added that unless a solution is reached soon, an January exit from Manchester United could be on the cards for Sancho.

“We will see for the January transfer window. If they will continue like this, I think, they will try to find a solution, but at the moment, the idea is to continue together, but the public statement yesterday is not helping the player because Man United are not happy at all," said Romano.

Sancho has failed to impress since arriving from Borussia Dortmund in 2021 and has dropped down the pecking order under Ten Hag.

Winter exit a possibility for Harry Maguire

Harry Maguire (left) opted not to leave Old Trafford this summer.

Harry Maguire's future could be decided in January, according to Fabrizio Romano. The English defender was heavily linked with an exit from Manchester United this summer, but a move failed to materialise.

In his column for Caught Offside, Romano insisted that Maguire remains prepared to fight for his place under Ten Hag.

"Maguire ended up staying because it was the best choice for all parties. Man United didn’t want to let him go at that late stage of the window.

"We will see what happens in December, but at the moment, Maguire is prepared to fight for his place, and Erik ten Hag trusts him," wrote Romano.

West Ham United had agreed a deal with the Red Devils to take Maguire to London, but the move collapsed due to wage disagreements with the player.

Erik ten Hag pleased with Sofyan Amrabat arrival

Sofyan Amrabat (left) arrived at Old Trafford this summer.

Erik ten Hag is delighted to secure the services of Sofyan Amrabat this summer. The Moroccan midfielder joined Manchester United on a season-long loan on deadline day from Fiorentina.

The Red Devils have been hot on his heels all summer. Speaking to the press as cited by The Evening Standard, Ten Hag insisted that he wanted a No. six this summer, and Amrabat fits the role.

“It was already, from the start of the season, one of my wishes to get another (number) six, a holding midfielder, in the squad because through the season, you need that depth there.

"In that position, we only had Casemiro who can play really well there. With others, we have to make compromises, but with Sofran Amrabat, we have another one," said Ten Hag.

He continued:

"Also, he can play alongside Casemiro because he can also play a little bit higher on the pitch. So it’s very good to have him, and, I think, he fits very good to Premier League football, to Champions League football.

"I think the demands are strong. He is very dynamic. He's every good in the duels. So we are pleased that we have him at United, and, I think, he will contribute to our high targets we set.”

Amrabat is likely to get his debut for Manchester United against Brighton & Hove Albion after the international break.