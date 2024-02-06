Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Red Devils set for Raphael Varane talks, Galatasaray want Christian Eriksen, and more - February 6, 2024

Manchester United climbed up to sixth in the Premier League table following their 3-0 win over West Ham United over the weekend. Erik ten Hag's team will next face Aston Villa in the league on Sunday (February 11).

Meanwhile, the Red Devils are likely to sit down with Raphael Varane for contract talks soon. Elsewhere, Galatasaray want to sign Christian Eriksen this week.

On that note, let's take a look at the major Manchester United transfer stories from February 6, 2024.

Manchester United set for Raphael Varane talks

Raphael Varane's future at Old Trafford remains up in the air

Manchester United will make a final decision regarding Raphael Varane's future in the coming weeks, according to acclaimed journalist Fabrizio Romano.

The French defender has dropped down the pecking order under Erik ten Hag this season, appearing just 21 times across competitions.

Varane's contract with the club expires at the end of this season and he hasn't signed a new deal yet. The 30-year-old's situation at Old Trafford has added to speculation regarding his future. The Frenchman was heavily linked with an exit from the Red Devils in January amid interest from Saudi Arabia.

However, speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Romano insisted that those reports are untrue.

"There was interest in the summer, in terms of appreciating the player, but clubs never entered concrete negotiations with Varane or Manchester United. He was never really close to leaving the club. In the next weeks and months, I think Manchester United and the player wiSll make a final decision. The manager will also be involved in the process," said Romano.

The Premier League giants are expected to sign a new defender this season and their decision in the matter could hinge on Varane's future.

Galatasaray want Christian Eriksen

Christian Eriksen's time at Old Trafford could be coming to an end

Galatasaray are keen to secure the services of Christian Eriksen this week, as per Turkish outlet Fotomac.

The Danish midfielder has been in and out of the first-team picture at Manchester United this season, registering 19 appearances across competitions. Only 11 of those have been starts, thus confirming that he is no longer a first choice at the club.

Eriksen's contract with the Red Devils expires in 2025, and he is unlikely to last the summer. However, Galatasaray are offering the 31-year-old an escape route from the club this week.

The transfer window in Turkey runs until February 9, and Eriksen could be off to Istanbul by then. The Lions are proposing a loan deal with an option to buy at the end of the season, which could tempt the Premier League giants.

Borussia Dortmund don't have a permanent option in the Jadon Sancho deal

Jadon Sancho left Old Trafford on loan last month

Borussia Dortmund sporting director Sebastian Kehl has confirmed that the club don't have the option to tie Jadon Sancho down to a permanent deal.

The English forward returned to the Signal Iduna Park last month on loan after a public fallout with Erik ten Hag. Sancho might not have a way back at Manchester United, and has been tipped to permanently stay with the Bundesliga giants.

Speaking to Sky Sports Germany, Kehl admitted that they wanted a permanent option in the deal but it wasn't possible.

"Unfortunately for both players [Sancho and Ian Maatsen], neither option [a buy option in the loan terms] was really realistic. If you know what we got for Jadon Sancho two and a half years ago, then you know also that it might now be very, very difficult. We naturally advocated for an option with him – and also with Ian – but the negotiating position was not such that we could implement it and so we will accept it for now," said Kehl.

Sancho has enjoyed a strong start to life at his old hunting ground, registering two assists from his first three games.