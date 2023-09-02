Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Red Devils sign Jonny Evans; Sofyan Amrabat backed to succeed at Old Trafford, and more - September 2, 2023

Manchester United ended their summer on a positive note. Erik ten Hag signed seven players during the transfer window to help him secure his goals for the season.

Meanwhile, the Red Devils have re-signed defender Jonny Evans this summer. Elsewhere, a former player has backed Fiorentina midfielder Sofyan Amrabat to be a hit at Old Trafford

On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on September 2, 2023:

Manchester United sign Jonny Evans

Jonny Evans has signed a one-year deal at Old Trafford.

Manchester United have signed Jonny Evans on a one-year deal. The northern Ireland international rose through the ranks at Old Trafford and enjoyed a highly successful first stint with the club.

The 35-year-old has now joined Erik ten Hag’s camp as an experienced veteran, having impressed the Dutch manager over the summer. Speaking to the club’s website, Evans said that he's delighted to be back with the Red Devils.

“I am delighted to join Manchester United, a place which has always felt like home.

"This club and the fans have shaped me as a player and as a person since I was 15 years old, and I am delighted to be back where it all began as part of this talented squad,” said Evans.

He continued:

“I’ve really enjoyed working under the manager and his coaching staff since the start of pre-season, and I’m looking forward to helping this group achieve success together at this fantastic football club.”

Evans will help the club deal with the recent injury problems of Raphael Varane and Luke Shaw, as well as Harry Maguire's uncertain future.

Sofyan Amrabat backed to succeed at Old Trafford

Sofyan Amrabat completed a move to Old Trafford on deadline day.

Former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand reckons Sofyan Amrabat would be a good fit at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils signed the Moroccan midfielder from Fiorentina on loan on deadline day after a lengthy pursuit. The 27-year-old turned down multiple offers this summer to join the Premier League giants.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Ferdinand said that Amrabat would be a superb cover for Casemiro.

“I managed to see him live at the World Cup two or three times, and I think he was very good, even against France.

"Defensively, he’ll give us great cover for someone like Casemiro if he gets suspended or needs resting. At times, we’ll need to play two sixes, and he’ll be someone who can come in, and that’s what he’s there to do,” said Ferdinand.

He continued:

“He’s a skilled six, deep player, that’s his role. We’ve had players like Fred, McTominay – no disrespect, they wanted to do well – but I’ve always said when you look at their player ID, there was never defensive nous in their kit.

"This guy has that. That’s his game. He’s an enforcer. He stops other teams playing. He's very cute positionally, and he’s very disciplined. Those are traits you need as a defensive midfielder.”

Amrabat became a household name following his impressive outings with Morocco at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, where the Atlas Lions finished a historic fourth.

Red Devils slammed for Harry Maguire treatment

Harry Maguire’s future at Old Trafford remains undecided.

Manchester United legend Steve Bruce reckons that Harry Maguire has been ill treated at Old Trafford.

The 30-year-old dropped down the pecking order under Ten Hag and was linked with an exit from the club this summer. Maguire has received heavy criticism for his performances for the Red Devils in the last few seasons.

However, speaking recently as cited by The Mirror, Bruce pointed out that his compatriot has never left Manchester United down.

“Harry has been the fall guy at Manchester United for things that have gone wrong. He’s been the scapegoat. But he’s still England’s centre half.

"I think with Varane’s injury, Harry has a part to play. I know he is made of stern stuff, and he has to be with everything that has happened to him. I’m going to be brutally honest and say he has been harshly treated,” said Bruce.

He continued:

“I’ve never seen him let anybody down. Okay, he’s made a couple of mistakes, but everybody makes mistakes. Over the long term, you look at him, analyse him, and he’s still as good as most of the centre halves around today. He’s got what it takes to bounce back and prove the doubters wrong.”

Maguire was heavily linked with West Ham United this summer, but a move failed to materialise.