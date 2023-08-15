Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Red Devils step up Sofyan Amrabat pursuit; Harry Maguire likely to leave, and more - August 15, 2023

Manchester United secured a hard-fought 1-0 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers at Old Trafford on Monday (August 14) in the Premier League. Raphael Varane scored the all important goal as Erik ten Hag’s men started their new campaign with a win.

Meanwhile, the Red Devils have stepped up their pursuit of Fiorentina midfielder Sofyan Amrabat. Elsewhere, the Premier League giants are set to sit down with defender Harry Maguire to sort out his future.

On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on August 15, 2023:

Manchester United step up Sofyan Amrabat pursuit

Sofyan Amrabat (right) is wanted at Old Trafford.

Manchester United have stepped up their efforts to sign Sofyan Amrabat this summer, according to La Nazione.

The Moroccan has been identified as a priority target for Ten Hag this summer. Monday’s game against Wolves exposed the need for a new combative midfielder at Old Trafford. The club are now planning to submit a bid for the 26-year-old.

Amrabat has been outstanding for Fiorentina recently. He also caught the eye with his nation at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, where Morocco finished a historic fourth, the best finish by an African nation in the competition.

The 26-year-old could be the ideal foil to Bruno Fernandes and Mason Mount, and his arrival could help Ten Hag play with two No. 8s in midfield. The Moroccan’s contract with La Viola expires in 2024, so they're ready to cash in on him this summer.

Harry Maguire likely to leave

Harry Maguire’s future remains up in the air.

Harry Maguire is likely to leave Old Trafford this summer, according to journalist Ben Jacobs.

The English defender was heavily linked with a move to West Ham United in the last few days. However, recent reports have said that the Hammers have ended their pursuit of the 30-year-old.

Jacobs told Give Me Sport that Maguire might have to sacrifice his wages to secure regular game time this summer.

“Maguire leaving Manchester United is looking increasingly likely, but there's still some discussions to be had, particularly on the player side.

"I think that Maguire has to make a decision regardless of the personal terms, which are likely if not definite to be decreased from Manchester United,” said Jacobs.

He continued:

"He has to think about game-time with a view to Euro 2024, especially when you consider that Levi Colwill could be challenging him for his spot.

"If Maguire is to stay at Manchester United and not play, it will damage his England chances. If the deal gets done, Manchester United will explore a centre-back option. The likelihood is that they will try and add some more depth.”

Jacobs added that Manchester United are not pushing to offload Maguire unless they receive a suitable offer.

“One of the reasons why Manchester United were not totally fixed on Maguire leaving unless the right offer came in, and the player wanted that game time was because they appreciate that they've got the right number of centre-backs in Erik ten Hag's mind,” said Jacobs.

The Red Devils have been linked with a move for Bayern Munich's Benjamin Pavard, who has been identified as Maguire's potential replacement.

Erik ten Hag not satisfied with frontline’s performance against Wolves

Erik ten Hag is least pleased with his attacking players' performance against Wolverhampton Wanderers on Monday.

Manchester United huffed and puffed against the Midlands club, who took them to task at Old Trafford. The Red Devils squandered multiple chances before Raphael Varane scored the winner.

After the game, as cited by 90 Min, Ten Hag admitted that his frontline didn’t perform to the best of their abilities against Wolves.

"I think we could have scored five or six turnovers, and there were overloads, but I think the frontline was not in the best form today, and we could have made more out of it from the overload situations.

Last week, we scored some incredible goals. This week, it's the form of the day, and we didn't, but it will come. We have to move with the ball and be compact,” said Ten Hag.

He continued:

“Once we are compact, we have to be aggressive and fight in the duels. Today, we lost some fights and the counterattacks you allow. But luckily we were defending the counter attacks well and in Andre Onana we had some very good saves."

Ten Hag will be able to call upon new signing Rasmus Hojlund soon, with the player currently out with a minor knock.