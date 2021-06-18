Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Red Devils submit £50m bid for La Liga star, club ready to end pursuit of Englishman and more - 17th June 2021

Manchester United are staring at a pivotal summer ahead. The Red Devils have been making steady progress under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer for the past two seasons, but the time is now ripe to secure silverware.

The Norwegian came very close to lifting his first trophy at Old Trafford last season but was denied the chance by Villarreal in the UEFA Europa League.

Solskjaer is expected to fight for the Premier League next season, having finished third and second respectively in his two full seasons in charge at Manchester United. The Norwegian plans to use the summer to strengthen his squad, with the defense requiring particular attention.

The Red Devils also want to add a striker to their kitty before the start of the new season.

On that note, let’s take a look at the major Manchester United transfer stories from 17th June 2021.

Manchester United submit £50m bid for La Liga star

Raphael Varane

Manchester United have submitted a £50m bid for Raphael Varane, according to the Manchester Evening News. However, Real Madrid want £80m to let go of the Frenchman. The Red Devils are currently negotiating with Los Blancos, and want to reach a compromise over the transfer fee.

But the Premier League giants are reluctant to meet the La Liga side’s valuation of the player.

#mufc have made a £50m offer for Raphael Varane but Real Madrid are holding out for £80m. United remain in dialogue with Madrid and will seek a compromise over the fee but are reluctant to meet their valuation #mulive [men] — utdreport (@utdreport) June 17, 2021

Varane’s current deal expires in 12 months and the Frenchman reportedly wants a new challenge next season. Manchester United see him as the ideal partner to Harry Maguire at the heart of their defense and have held an interest in him for almost a decade.

The Frenchman has so far refused to sign a new deal at the Santiago Bernabeu and is also wanted by Paris Saint-Germain.

Red Devils ready to end pursuit of Englishman

Kieran Trippier

Manchester United are ready to end their pursuit of Kieran Trippier unless Atletico Madrid lessen their asking price, according to Football Insider. The La Liga side have already rejected a £10m bid from the Red Devils for the player.

The Premier League giants are willing to submit an improved offer for the Englishman, but will not match Atletico Madrid’s £35m valuation of the player.

Manchester United are ready to walk away from the Kieran Trippier deal unless Atlético Madrid lower their £35m asking price. #MUFC [Football Insider] — mufcmpb (@mufcMPB) June 17, 2021

However, the La Liga side have made it clear that they will not lower their asking price for Trippier. Manchester United believe those demands are not justified for a player who is set to turn 31 years old this September and has just two years left on his current contract.

Manchester United monitoring Swedish striker

Alexander Isak

Manchester United are monitoring Real Sociedad striker Alexander Isak, according to We All Follow United via Daily Star. The 21-year-old Swede has been compared to Zlatan Ibrahimovic and enjoyed a fantastic 2020/21 season with the La Liga side.

Isak won the La Liga Young Player of the Year, after scoring 17 goals and setting up two more from 34 appearances in the league.

The Red Devils have earmarked the youngster as a fall-back option if they do not secure their top targets this summer. Manchester United want a new striker despite Edinson Cavani signing a contract extension, given the inconsistent form of Anthony Martial.

