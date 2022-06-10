Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Red Devils submit €80 million bid for Barcelona midfielder; club have to pay £70 million for Ruben Neves, and more - 9 June 2022

Manchester United are likely to invest in their squad this summer. New manager Erik ten Hag will look to assemble a squad capable of fighting on all fronts next season.

Meanwhile, the Red Devils have submitted an €80 million bid for a Barcelona midfielder. Elsewhere, the Old Trafford outfit will have to pay £70 million for Ruben Neves.

On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on 9 June 2022:

Manchester United submit €80 million bid for Frenkie de Jong

Frenkie de Jong is wanted at Old Trafford.

Manchester United have submitted an €80 million offer for Frenkie de Jong, according to The Hard Tackle via Marca.

The Dutch midfielder is a priority target for Erik ten Hag, who is looking to assert his influence in the squad at Old Trafford. De Jong has been earmarked as the perfect candidate to bolster the United midfield this summer.

The 25-year-old is reluctant to leave the Camp Nou this summer. However, the La Liga giants are ready to consider his sale as they look to address their financial woes. The Red Devils are currently leading the race for De Jong.

mufcmpb @mufcMPB @MCTorresA] Frenkie de Jong is one step away from joining Manchester United. Barcelona consider United’s offer of €60m + €20m add-ons as ‘too important not to accept’. #MUFC Frenkie de Jong is one step away from joining Manchester United. Barcelona consider United’s offer of €60m + €20m add-ons as ‘too important not to accept’. #MUFC [@MCTorresA]

Manchester United have already bid adieu to Paul Pogba, who will leave the club at the end of this month on a Bosman move. Nemanja Matic is also set to say his goodbye this summer, and their departure will leave a glaring gap in midfield. Ten Hag wants to address the situation by taking De Jong to Old Trafford.

The 25-year-old previously flourished under the Dutch manager at Ajax. Ten Hag is looking to rekindle that partnership in the Premier League. The Red Devils are ready to break the bank for the player. They are offering €60 million up front. with another €20 million in add-ons to convince the Blaugrana to part ways with their star.

The La Liga giants are likely to accept the offer, although De Jong is sceptical about joining the Old Trafford outfit. The Dutch midfielder wants to play in the UEFA Champions League, but Ten Hag is working to convince him to make the move.

Red Devils have to pay £70 million for Ruben Neves

Ruben Neves could be on the move this summer.

Manchester United will have to pay £70 million to secure the signature of Ruben Neves, according to The Hard Tackle via The Daily Telegraph.

The Red Devils are paying extra attention to their midfield this summer and have their eyes on the Portuguese. The 25-year-old has been one of the most consistent performers in the Premier League in the last few seasons.

WhoScored.com @WhoScored Ruben Neves made more accurate long balls (197) than any other midfielder in the Premier League last season Ruben Neves made more accurate long balls (197) than any other midfielder in the Premier League last season 👀 Ruben Neves made more accurate long balls (197) than any other midfielder in the Premier League last season https://t.co/kf9bNW504h

Neves has appeared 212 times for Wolverhampton Wanderers, scoring 24 goals and setting up 12 more. He's now ready to take the next step in his career, with multiple clubs interested in his services.

Wolves are ready to part ways with their prized asset if they receive an offer of £70 million. However, United will have to ward off competition from Barcelona to get their man.

Frank McAvennie warns Tottenham Hotspur against signing Marcus Rashford

Marcus Rashford has cut a sorry figure at Old Trafford of late.

Former West Ham United striker Frank McAvennie has warned Tottenham Hotspur not to sign Marcus Rashford. The Manchester United forward’s future is up in the air, and he has been linked with a move to Spurs.

However, speaking to Football Insider, McAvennie said that Spurs could sign far better players than Rashford.

“He’s not better than Kane or Son. He has to leave Man United, that’s for sure. I hope for his sake he can get his head in the right place. He hasn’t kicked a ball since the summer of 2021. He is a good player, and maybe he needs a fresh start,” said McAvennie.

He added:

“I don’t know how you can be so good and so bad in the same season but that is just Man United at this point. Maybe as a squad player, he could do it at Tottenham, maybe. But Man United will ask for massive money to let him go, and Tottenham can do better, I think.”

