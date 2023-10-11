Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Red Devils suffer Antonio Silva blow; club advised to sign Kaoru Mitoma, and more - October 11, 2023

Manchester United have failed to impress under Erik ten Hag this season. The Dutch manager has seen his team lose six times in 11 games across competitions, including both games in the UEFA Champions League.

Meanwhile, the Red Devils have suffered a setback in their plans to sign Benfica centre-back Antonio Silva. Elsewhere, the Premier League giants have been advised to sign Brighton & Hove Albion striker Kaoru Mitoma.

On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on October 11, 2023:

Manchester United suffer Antonio Silva blow

Manchester United have suffered a setback in their plans to sign Antonio Silva. According to Record, the 19-year-old prefers to join Real Madrid when he leaves Benfica.

The Portuguese centre-back has earned rave reviews with his performances this season. He has appeared nine times across competitions and has turned heads at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils are likely to be in the market for defensive reinforcements in 2024, with both Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof staring at an uncertain future. Ten Hag has identified Silva as an option, with Liverpool also monitoring the teenager with interest.

However, the player doesn't want to move to the Premier League and has his heart set on joining Los Blancos.

Red Devils advised to sign Kaoru Mitoma

Kaoru Mitoma has been in fine form recently.

Former Manchester United striker Louis Saha has advised the club to target Kaoru Mitoma.

The Japanese forward has been on a roll with Brighton & Hove Albion recently, emerging as Roberto De Zerbi's most key players. He has three goals and four assists in 11 games across competitions this season.

The Red Devils have struggled in the final third this season and are likely to look for answers in the transfer market. Saha told King Casino Bonus that the 26-year-old could be an asset for his former club.

"I would like to see Mitoma arrive at Old Trafford. He’s a very exciting player, and he never seems to have any doubt on the ball. I love his energy and the way he plays with a smile.

"Mitoma is great to watch, and his attitude would be perfect for any club. Some players think too much, but Mitoma relies on instinct," said Saha.

He continued:

"You can tell he’s worked very hard on the training ground to achieve this, and now he’s got to a point where he looks like a natural. Managers know exactly what they’re going to get from Mitoma, and he’d be a strong asset to any club."

Manchester United have Marcus Rashford in the left-forward role, but Mitoma could push the Englishman to the limits of his abilities.

Manchester United criticised for David de Gea decision

David de Gea left Old Trafford this summer.

Former Manchester United goalkeeper Ben Foster reckons the club made a mistake by replacing David de Gea with Andre Onana this summer.

The Spanish goalkeeper left Old Trafford as a free agent, while the Red Devils brought in Onana from Inter Milan to take his place. However, the Cameroonian has endured a difficult start to the new campaign, letting in 19 goals in 11 appearances and keeping just three clean sheets.

On his YouTube channel, Foster also criticised the recent preference for ball-playing goalkeepers.

"Yes, without (a) doubt, it’s a mistake (replacing De Gea with Onana) that didn’t need to happen.

"It's like the Arsenal one with Raya. It didn’t need to happen. It’s a position that was already set, already sorted. Just leave it as it is," said Foster.

He continued:

"Do you reckon we are ever going to get back to that golden age of where goalies just stop the ball going in the back of the net, when that’s the most important thing that managers want? That would be incredible.”

De Gea is yet to sign for his next club and remains available as a free agent but can only be registered when the transfer window reopens in January.