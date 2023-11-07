Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Red Devils suffer Goncalo Inacio blow; Donny van de Beek wants January exit, and more - November 7, 2023

Manchester United are preparing to lock horns with Copenhagen at the Parken Stadium on Wednesday (November 8) in the UEFA Champions League. Erik ten Hag's team need a win to stand a chance of progressing to the knockouts.

Meanwhile, the Red Devils have suffered a blow in their efforts to sign Sporting CP defender Goncalo Inacio. Elsewhere, midfielder Donny van de Beek wants to leave Old Trafford in the winter.

On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on November 7, 2023:

Manchester United suffer Goncalo Inacio blow

Manchester United have suffered a setback in their plans to bring Goncalo Inacio to Old Trafford, according to O Jogo.

The Red Devils want to strengthen their backline in January following a difficult start to the new campaign. The team have looked vulnerable at the back, so Ten Hag is eager to address the issue in the winter.

Inacio has been zeroed in as a candidate for the job, thanks to his impressive rise for Sporting. Real Madrid and Liverpool also have their eyes on the 22-year-old. However, the Portuguese club have no desire to let their prized asset go in the middle of the season. A move could materialise in the summer, and the player is likely to cost €60 million.

Donny van de Beek wants January exit

Donny van de Beek (left) has struggled for game time at Old Trafford.

Donny van de Beek wants to leave Manchester United in January, according to acclaimed transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

The Dutch midfielder arrived at Old Trafford from Ajax in 2020 with a huge reputation but has been a disappointment. He's no longer part of Ten Hag's plans at the club.

Romano said on The United Stand that Van de Beek wants to leave in search of regular football.

"Yes, Donny will leave in January for sure. He has to and he wants to because he wants to play. It’s a shame because Donny wanted to play for Man United.

"He loved this opportunity, but at the same time, he is never playing. He also knows after the injury he needs regular football. he can’t stay on the bench, not even on the bench, for a long time," said Romano.

Real Sociedad wanted the 26-year-old in the summer on loan, but a move failed to materialise.

Red Devils ready to offload Anthony Martial in January

Anthony Martial (right) could be on his way out of Old Trafford.

Manchester United are ready to offload Anthony Martial in January, according to transfer insider Ben Jacobs.

The French forward has failed to live up to expectations since arriving at Old Trafford in 2015. He has dropped down the pecking order this season following the arrival of Rasmus Hojlund this summer from Atalanta.

Jacobs told Give Me Sport that the player needs to leave the Red Devils to get his career back on track.

"He has been at the football club since 2015, but we've seen a sharp, sharp decline, particularly from that outstanding season he had in 2019/2020, where he scored more than 20 goals in all competitions and 17 in the Premier League," said Jacobs.

He continued:

"In the four seasons since then, including this one, I don't think that he has even got to that number of 17 Premier League goals. I think Martial and Manchester United need a clean break.

"Erik ten Hag hasn't got the best out of him and, at this point, it might be better for both Martial and Manchester United to go their separate ways."

Jacobs added that Martial was wanted in Saudi Arabia in the summer, but he opted not to move to the Middle East

"One thing is for sure - Manchester United would be willing to listen to offers now for Anthony Martial.

"He did have the opportunity to go to the Saudi Pro League last summer, but he rejected that chance, and there weren't too many other suitors on the table," said Jacobs.

Martial has 89 goals and 54 assists in 312 games across competitions for the Premier League giants across competitions.