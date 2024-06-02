Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Red Devils suffer Jarrad Branthwaite blow; club eyeing Wolves ace, and more - June 2, 2024

Manchester United are preparing for the upcoming summer transfer window as they look to usher in a new era under new minority owners INEOS. The club finished eighth in the Premier League and will be desperate for squad improvements ahead of the new campaign.

Meanwhile, the Red Devils have suffered a setback in their efforts to secure the services of Everton centre-back Jarrad Branthwaite. Elsewhere, the English giants are interested in Wolverhampton Wanderers striker Mattheus Cunha.

On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on June 2, 2024:

Manchester United suffer Jarrad Branthwaite blow

Manchester United have suffered a setback in their plans to sign Jarrad Branthwaite.

According to Football Insider, Everton want £70 million to let go of the English defender this summer. The Red Devils are looking for defensive reinforcements ahead of the new campaign after deciding to let Raphael Varane leave.

The Frenchman might not be the only defender departing this year, with the future of Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof also up in the air. Meanwhile, Jonny Evans' contract expires next month, and he was only brought in as a short-term fix.

The Premier League giants want a proven face to partner Lisandro Martinez at the back and have found their man in Branthwaite. The 21-year-old enjoyed an impressive season with the Toffees, starting all 41 appearances across competitions. Manchester United are pleased with his efforts and want him at Old Trafford.

The club are eyeing talented youngsters this summer, and Branthwaite fits the bil. The Red Devils are hoping to get a deal done for £40 million, but their valuation of the 21-year-old falls short of Everton's asking price.

Red Devils eyeing Matheus Cunha

Manchester United are planning to move for Matheus Cunha this summer, according to The Mirror.

The Red Devils are likely to bring in a new striker ahead of the new season to complement Rasmus Hojlund. Anthony Martial will leave this summer as a free agent, and the club are already scouting the market for his replacement.

Cunha has popped up on their radar, following some fine work with Wolverhampton Wanderers. The 25-year-old initially joined the Midlands club from Atletico Madrid on loan in January 2023 before his move was made permanent last summer. Cunha registered 14 goals and eight assists in 36 games across competitions, turning heads at Old Trafford.

The Premier League giants are willing to double his £60,000 per-week wages, and the player will be tempted to take the next move in his career this summer. The Brazilian's all-action playing style could be a perfect fit for Erik ten Hag's playing style. However, Cunha is under contract at the Molineux till 2027, so prising him away won't be easy.

Manchester United want Milos Kerkez

Manchester United have set their sights on Milos Kerkez, according to talkSPORT. The Hungarian left-back has caught the eye with Bournemouth this season, registering one assist in 33 outings across competitions. The Red Devils have suffered due to injuries to Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia this season and are eager for reinforcements.

The Dutch left-back didn't kick a ball for the entire campaign, while Shaw only managed 15 appearances. Ten Hag deployed Diogo Dalot, Victor Lindelof, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Sofyan Amrabat and even Antony in the position with varied results. The Premier League giants want to bring in a new face to compete with and cover for Shaw ahead of the new campaign.

Kerkez has the attacking adventure and defensive solidity to suit Ten Hag's tactics and could be a fine choice. However, the 20-year-old is highly regarded at the Vitality, and the Cherries are likely to demand a premium to let him go.